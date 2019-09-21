The 3 Best Manual Meat Grinders

Whether you’re using pork, beef, chicken, lamb, or even fish, a manual meat grinder can transform your favorite cuts into flavorful ground meat for a variety of uses. But before you decide which one to buy, here's a few things to keep in mind when shopping for the best manual meat grinders.

Manual meat grinders are operated with a hand crank that passes meat through an auger to a cutting blade, and out through a perforated grinding plate. For this reason, look for a grinder that will remain stable during grinding, whether via suction cups or a clamp.

When it comes to material, if you’re grinding fresh fish and softer cuts of meat and poultry, a grinder with a plastic body is adequate. If you want to grind tough or fatty meats, however, you may want to upgrade to a more durable stainless model. Some grinders can be adapted to process other foods and even extrude pasta. Think about your needs in the kitchen and if you’d like more versatility from your grinder.

With the addition of ingredients like spices or minced vegetables, the best manual meat grinders open up a world of endless possibilities to take the boring out of meal-making. Keep scrolling, the best ones are below.

1. The Overall Best: Kitchen Basics Manual Meat and Vegetable Grinder Kitchen Basics Manual Meat and Vegetable Grinder $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This manual meat grinder from Kitchen Basics is the best pick overall for the wide range of jobs it can perform. A suction-cup base attaches securely to nonporous countertops, so you can crank the handle without worrying about stability. Depending on your recipe needs, choose the fine or coarse stainless steel screens to grind meat, fish, and even vegetables. If you want to make sausage, the three included sausage funnels make it easy to fill casings with seasoned meat. You can even use the grinder as a pasta extruder — just place your pasta dough in the top of the grinder and crank away. The unit and its parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. What fans say: "Why didn't I buy this sooner? Doesn't look like it will be all that sturdy but once I started using it I fell in love. I ground up some chicken breast and made pesto meatballs which turned out great! I also liked the "lock, unlock" switch on the side which after a few minutes I realized was to suction the unit to the countertop. After that it was smooth sailing."

2. The Best Value: Bellemain Manual Meat Grinder Bellemain Manual Meat Grinder $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to this manual meat grinder from Bellemain, you don’t need to spend a lot to grind meat at home. Priced at just $20, this grinder stays stable and safe on your countertop with a lever-controlled suction cup. An included pusher helps guide food into the grinder and keeps hands safely away from the auger. While the main body and housing are made of durable plastic, the grinding blade and discs are made of stainless steel. Something worth noting: If you are adamant about making sausage links, you may want to go with a different model as the Bellemain does not come with sausage-stuffing attachments. What fans say: "I was hesitating to get [a] plastic meat grinder. I grew up with the real [cast] iron manual meat grinder so when I saw plastic one I thought it will break after first use. But decided to give it a try based on reviews and price. Of course this little guy will not grind bones but for simple, clean meat and veggies it will do just fine. I love that the body of this grinder is see through."