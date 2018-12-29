When it comes to quick-drying towels, microfiber is the way to go. Microfiber towels not only do a better job of picking up dirt (the fibers are so thin they can clean the dirt in your pores), they dry three times as fast as your average towel. Better yet, the best microfiber towels for travel are small enough to store in any bag, yet still absorbent enough to tackle ocean water, rain, and even sweat.

But here's the thing: Not all travel towels are created equal. You'll want to double-check the material before you settle on one. If you know you'll be using your towel to deal with sweat, be sure to look for microfiber that's been treated with antimicrobial technology to keep odor at bay while you're on the road. Or if you're planning on spending most of your time at the beach, consider purchasing a fine-grain microfiber towel. Sand will slide right off of it—no aggressive shaking required.

Another thing to keep in mind is the size factor. There are plenty of bath towel-sized options out there, but there are also extra large towels perfect for picnics and microfiber washcloths that are great for freshening up during a hike or camping trip.

To help you out, here's a round-up of some of the best microfiber towels for travel out there to keep you comfy and dry while you're on the move.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Rainleaf Microfiber Towel $11 Amazon See On Amazon Made with high-quality microfiber, this versatile towel is extremely absorbent and can be used multiple times in a short period without saturating the material. It's also treated with antimicrobial technology to keep odors at bay, even during long periods between washes. It comes with a well-ventilated bag that can clip onto any purse, bag, or suitcase for easy access. Plus, this towel comes in tons of sizes, ranging from an extra-small washcloth to a blanket-sized towel. Reviewers absolutely rave about this towel, writing that after traveling with one, they now use it for everything. One reviewer writes, "So lightweight. Dries ridiculously quick. This is perfect for camping/backpacking. The large size towel was big enough to wrap around my entire body."

2 The Runner-Up: A Super Compact Option With A Sturdy But Breathable Case 4Monster Microfiber Towel $13 Amazon See On Amazon This compact microfiber towel comes in a close second, and with good reason. Not only is its travel case breathable and small, but it's also flexible and soft so it can bend to fit in any suitcase. The towel is lightweight, but can still absorb three to five times its weight in water. The only downside to this towel that it only comes in two sizes (about as big as a workout towel and a bath towel). There isn't an option for a small towel you can store in your purse or bag, or a bigger option for the beach. Despite that, reviewers can't say enough good things about this towel. One reviewer writes, "Light, small, and compact, this is the perfect towel to take traveling, backpacking, and camping. It dries the body well and dries itself out quickly. Great product."