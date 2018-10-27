When you're working with a small kitchen, the best mini food processors can get you many of the same benefits as a standard-sized food processor, without needing a ton of space. Although full-sized processors are better for tasks like kneading dough or grinding meat, the mini models can still accomplish plenty, like chopping nuts, mincing garlic, dicing herbs, and whipping up salsa.

While shopping around, the main feature to consider is capacity. An ideal size for a mini processor is about 3 cups, which is great if you're prepping food for you and a few friends. But if you're just cooking for one, you can even go as small as 1.5 cups and still be able to do things like chop vegetables and grind herbs. You'll also want to think about ease of cleaning. Meal prep can get messy, so you may want a processor with dishwasher-safe parts.

Whether you plan to use it every day or you just need it to make the occasional sauce, you're sure to find something to fit your needs among the best mini food processors. And if you eventually want to try more involved recipes, be sure to also check out the best full-sized food processors.

1 The Overall Best Mini Food Processor Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Processor $35 Amazon See On Amazon With over 3,000 reviews on Amazon, this Cuisinart mini food processor is the top pick for a few reasons. The 3-cup processor features an auto-reversing "Smart Power" blade with two different processing options, so it can adjust to a variety of foods, regardless of how hard or soft they are. The touchpad control makes this mini food processor simple to use, allowing you to choose between chopping or grinding your food. The bowl itself has a handle for easy transport, and all parts except the base are dishwasher safe, so you're left with little mess. Also, it's available in four colors. What fans say: "This model is great for chopping up herbs, making hummus, turning tomatoes into a base for sauce, and all those smaller prep jobs that you wouldn't go to the trouble of hauling the big food processor out. Its small size makes it easy to store anywhere you have space, and it's super easy to clean."

2 Runner-Up: A Powerful Mini Food Processor With A Built-In Oil Dispenser Hamilton Beach Mini Chopper $21 Amazon See On Amazon Like the Cuisinart, this mini food processor from Hamilton Beach features a 3-cup capacity, with a bowl, a lid, and blades that are all dishwasher safe. And though it's more powerful than the Cuisinart (350 watts versus the Cuisinart's 250), there's only one processing setting instead of two. However, it’s still incredibly easy to assemble and use. Assembly just involves stacking the bowl and blade on the base, and then securing the lid. Meanwhile, to use the processor, you only need to press down the lid to begin chopping. The blades themselves are made from stainless steel and capable of handling a wide variety of ingredients, and the built-in oil dispenser means you can add liquids to the bowl even after processing has begun, making it even easier to create things like salsa and salad dressings. What fans say: "Ridiculously easy to operate. Chops anything I've thrown at it very well with decent power. Seems like a quality build, with a good quality blade. I would have to say the biggest plus on this thing is that it's extremely easy to clean, seriously could not be easier."