If you're prone to vaginal yeast infections (and many women are!) one of the best things you can do to help prevent infections from reoccurring is to wear moisture-wicking underwear. That's because yeast flourishes in damp, warm environments so wet underwear may perpetuate the problem. Instead, experts recommend wearing a natural fabric like cotton on a daily basis since it is especially breathable, making it the best moisture-wicking underwear for yeast infections.

Dr. Alyssa Dweck, an OB-GYN who has coauthored three books about feminine wellness and is a brand ambassador for Monistat, tells Bustle: “Breathability is key. Cotton absorbs moisture and allows evaporation. Keeping in mind that yeast and bacteria thrive in warm moist environments, cotton is ideal, and synthetic fabrics including Lycra and nylon are not favored. Another tip is to get out of wet workout clothes as soon as able to prevent infection from brewing."

Dr. Dweck points out that moisture-wicking underwear won't cure an existing yeast infection, so if you experience any of the typical signs or symptoms of a yeast infection, you should see your doctor or try an over-the-counter treatment like OTC Monistat.

See below for the three of best moisture-wicking underwear for yeast infections that you can buy.

1. The Overall Best: Fruit of the Loom Women's Underwear Beyond Soft Panties Fruit of the Loom Women's Underwear Beyond Soft Panties, Bikini (12-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom Beyond Soft underwear not only live up to the name and boast incredible softness, they also offer an amazing value for the price and are helpful for preventing yeast infections. They're made of a breathable cotton-polyester blend with a cotton liner, tout no visible panty lines, and come in a range of colors and styles to choose from, including boy shorts and brief styles. Even better, these are machine-washable, so caring for them couldn't be easier. What fans say: “They are incredibly soft, fit well (I wear a size 8-10 in pants and got undies size 6), and kept me dry against sweating and discharge. Good for preventing yeast infections. I didn't think I would like these because packaged underwear has a bad rep, but they are incredibly comfortable.” Sizes Available: Sizes 5 - 13 (Corresponds To U.S. Women's Sizes 4 - 20)

2. The Runner Up: Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon While these Amazon Essentials cotton stretch bikini underwear are a little more pricey per pair than the previous pick, the fun colors and high-quality and lightweight cotton construction make them a solid choice to help keep you dry and ward off yeast infections. They're made of 95% cotton with 5% spandex to give the underwear some stretch. This six-pack is comprised of both neutral and bright colors, but it also comes in 17 other color combinations including all black, a neutral combination, and colorful prints. What fans say: “I was looking for basic cotton underwear for exercising since the delicate skin in that area just isn't happy anymore with most synthetic wicking fabrics. This underwear totally fit the bill. Comfortable, well made, and good fit. I usually wear a size 6 or medium in underwear and the medium worked for me. Will buy again.” Sizes Available: X-Small - XX-Large