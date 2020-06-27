With the arrival of warm weather comes annoying insects. The worst culprit? Mosquitoes. While it's inevitable they'll be hanging around when it's hot, the best mosquito repellent bracelets are infused with a blend of essential oils that last for several hours or days and promise to help keep these pests far, far away.

Sure, you could reach for the DEET, but if you prefer to avoid potentially harmful chemicals, an essential oil bracelet is a natural bug-deterring option. Natural repellents are not regulated in the same manner as chemicals, which means they're probably not going to be effective if you are in a mosquito-heavy area like the woods. But bracelets are easier to apply than sprays, several are waterproof and designed for outdoor activities, and bug-repelling oils like citronella, lemongrass, and lavender smell better than chemicals. Just be sure that you enjoy the scent and aren't allergic or sensitive to whichever option you go with.

Another thing to keep in mind is how often you plan on using your bracelet. While stretchy bug repellent bracelets are great for a couple of uses, the oils will eventually get weaker and less effective. If you go with stretchy bracelets, be sure they come in resealable bags to preserve them for longer. And if you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors, it may be worth it to go with a reusable bug repellent bracelet that you can refill.

If you aren't sure where to start, I've got you. Here are some excellent bracelets that will help keep mosquitos at bay.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best Overall, All Things Considered Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bracelets (10-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers rave about these coiled mosquito repellent bracelets, vowing they are truly effective at keeping bugs at bay, and they're really affordable. For less than the price of lunch, you get 10 bracelets, all of which come in resealable bags so you can keep them fresh for multiple uses. They're also completely chemical-free. Each bracelet is infused with geraniol, lemongrass, and citronella essential oils. The bands are waterproof and each bracelet lasts up to 250 hours (10 days). More than 475 reviewers gave this product five stars. One reviewer writes, "Effective, easy to use and fun colors. I wear a few at once (both wrists and ankles) because I'm super sensitive to bug bites. Literally saw a bug flying towards my wrist and turned around after smelling the bracelet from a few inches away. Have not been bitten since I started wearing theses about 8 days ago."

2. These Adjustable Bracelets That Last For 720 Hours BuggyBands Mosquito Repellent Bracelets (6-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This 6-pack of mosquito repellent bracelets is a great eco-friendly option for your whole family. Each bracelet is made from EVA material that's both waterproof and safe to wear, even for sensitive skin. They also feature an adjustable band, which comes in handy to keep these bracelets from sliding off kids' wrists while they play. Each bracelet comes in a resealable bag, and is pre-filled with a non-toxic cartridge. The cartridge is soaked with a mega blend of mosquito-busting oils, including citronella, lemongrass, lavender, mint, and more. Each band lasts up to 720 hours (about 17 days), making this the longest lasting option on the list. Although they are refillable and reusable, reviewers mentioned that it was difficult to find replacement cartridges on Amazon. Reviewers agree that these bracelets are super effective and fun to wear. One reviewer writes, "Very cool bracelets are colorful and waterproof. These are perfect for when we are kayaking in the river. The replacement cartridges are fun and easy to pop in. The ingredients are all natural and proven effective."

3. A Kid-Friendly Budget Pack Mosquito Guard Kids Repellent Bracelets (20-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon You can't beat this value pack of bug repellent bracelets for kids, which are safe for children over three years old. The stretchy, DEET-free bands are infused with citronella, lemongrass, and geraniol oils and are completely chemical-free. Plus, they come in a pack of 20, so when your kid inevitably loses one, you'll always have more on hand. Reviewers say each band lasts several hours before it loses its effectiveness. Reviewers can't say enough good things about these bracelets in general. One reviewer writes, "I purchased these repellent bands for my kids to take to summer camp and they loved them! Kids liked the fact that they didn't get annoyed by bugs while out by the lake."