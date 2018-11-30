Let me be straight with you: When it comes to stocking your shower with the best natural body soaps, it's going to take a slightly larger investment than buying your standard drugstore body wash — but cutting harsh, and potentially dangerous, chemicals out of your skin care routine is definitely splurge-worthy cause. Of course, to make sure it's money well spent, there are a few things you should know before you buy.

First and foremost, it's important to note that there's no real criteria that must be met for a product to label itself as "natural." Unfortunately, there are tons of products on the market that claim to be made with natural or organic ingredients that really aren't, which is why I've done a lot of research to learn about which claims are true and which aren't. Of course as a general rule, the less — and the more easily pronounceable — ingredients, the better, but opting for products certified by a reputable organization or branch of government, will ensure that it's probably the real deal.

Additionally, when shopping for any type of beauty product, it's important to remember that everyone's skin has its own unique set of needs. Different skin types require different things, so if you're more prone to body acne and clogged pores, you won't want to pick up a product that's formulated for folks with dry skin.

To help you on your quest for an all-natural body wash, I've listed compiled three of the best formulas on the market — for all skin types — below.

1 The All-Around Best Natural Body Soap For All Skin Types (And My Personal Favorite) Dr. Bronner's Hemp Baby Unscented Pure-Castile Soap $16 Amazon A cult classic all-natural soap that's perfect for cleansing your skin without stripping it of natural oils, aggravating preexisting conditions, or breaking you out. See On Amazon Dr. Bronner's is famous for its all-in-one soaps that function as a body wash, and supposedly, 17 other things to boot. While I swear by their rose hemp castile soap for my bacne, the safest option for all skin types in their classic unscented formula, which is made with double the amount of olive oil and no added fragrances. It's so mild that it's safe to use on infants, so you know it'll be gentle enough even if you have super sensitive skin. All Bronner's products are USDA-certified organic, vegan, and cruelty-free, plus made without harmful additives like parabens, sulfates, or detergent. Whatwill you find in this formula? Moisturizing oils like coconut, hemp, and jojoba. It's perfect for folks with dry skin but mild enough to be totally safe for people dealing with acne and allergies, too. Like I said, I've got oilier skin on my body, and Bronner's formulas work well for me without breaking me out. That being said, if you're someone who requires a completely oil-free body wash, this might not be the best option for you.

2 The Best Natural Body Soap For Dry Skin Aspen Kay Organic Oatmeal Soap Bar $9 Amazon A bar soap with calming ingredients that are perfect for folks with dry skin. This mild product is gentle enough to be used on both your body and face. See On Amazon This bar soap from naturals brand Aspen Kay is made for people with dry skin, and you can use it on both your face and body without fear of breaking out. It's formulated with tons of moisturizing ingredients for dry skin, like oats, honey, shea butter, and palm, olive, castor, and sunflower oils. But it's also mildly exfoliating. Not only does it contain wild oats, which help with physical exfoliation, but it also contains goat's milk, which is naturally rich in lactic acid. If your dry skin is also itchy or irritated, this stuff will be a life-saver. What's more? It's made of natural and organic ingredients and is free of harmful skin irritants like parabens, SLS, and artificial dyes and fragrances. I know $9 for a bar of soap might seem a little pricey, but one reviewer writes, "This soap should last me close to a year if I take care of the bar & only use it on my face." With daily use on your body, this soap definitely won't last as long, but my guess is that a single bar could easily last three months or more without repurchase, which is a great deal for an all-natural body wash.