The 3 Best No-Tie Shoelaces
You can turn your favorite shoes into a solid pair of slip-ons with the best no-tie shoelaces. Though they aren't all created equal, you'll primarily see two types: a bungee-cord style and a lace style with silicone grips. The bungee option is adjustable and clipped together with a secure locking mechanism, while the individual gripped laces go between the eyelets of your shoes for a flat-laying appearance.
When deciding between the two lace designs, you'll want to consider both aesthetics and ease of use. Are you looking to quickly slip in and out of your shoes? Or are you comfortable with a... longer process? For some context, the single, silicone-gripped laces need to be removed one by one, as each lace individually connects two eyelets across the top of your shoe. Clipped laces (aka the bungee style), on the other hand, are a breeze to release and remove. Hot tip: No-tie laces tend to look more polished than regular laces, so they're particularly great to pair with formal footwear.
With all this in mind, here's a list of the best no-tie shoelaces money can buy. Go ahead — forget about tying up your laces and invest in a pair.
1The Overall Best, All Things Considered
Available in 11 different color options, these flat, no-tie shoelaces automatically adjust to fit all size shoes. Plus, because they're made of durable elastic and waterproof silicone, they're built to last. To use them, just push the tip of each elastic grip into your shoes' eyelets, then pull on the underside until they pop into place.
What fans say: "I love these! I put them on one pair of golf shoes and plan to buy more for other sport shoes. They make the shoes so comfortable, and easy to slip on and off. Once you get the hang of it, putting them on is really simple."
2The Best Locked, Bungee-Style Shoelaces
Unlike the previous option, these no-tie laces are in the adjustable bungee style. This is particularly handy during a workout, during which you might want to loosen or tighten your laces a bit more. They're so easy to use, too: Just thread the laces through the eyelets of your shoes and secure them with the attached lock. Trim off any excess and snap it all together with the cord clip. These laces come in three colors including reflective gray and reflective yellow for better visibility at night.
What fans say: "These are simple, and I'm pleased with the neat look of not having laces. I can get them off easily, slip my feet in, slip them on, and I know they'll be secure for my run. Just one less headache to worry about! Are they expensive? From running with these, it's worth every penny."
3The Best No-Tie Shoelaces For Dress Shoes
In some cases, regular no-tie shoelaces won't fit the smaller eyelets found in more formal footwear. And that's where these Coolnice laces come in. Made for both men's or women's shoes, these laces come in three neutral colors — brown, dark brown, and black — and have a sleek, slim design that's ready to thread through smaller eyelets. Translation: They're the perfect solution for dress shoes.
What fans say: "These make life so much easier when I’m slipping my shoes on and off before and after work. Never need to worry about shoe becoming untied. Most importantly: they don’t make my shoes fit tighter. I have high arches and I was worried these new laces would make the top of my shoes tighter but they are very forgiving."
