Cutting onions by hand is one of the most frustrating of kitchen prep tasks. It's tedious and, by the end, your eyes are usually irritated, red, and watering. Fortunately, the best onion choppers turn this common chore into quick work, allowing to you to chop or even dice onions in a matter of minutes. Bonus: Because these gadgets are so efficient, they also cut down on the amount of time your eyes are vulnerable to watering and pain.

Whether you buy a hand press, pull string, or an electric chopper, every style is designed with sharp blades that are protected by a plastic covering, so even kids can help out with this task without worry of them hurting themselves.

Consider your cooking needs. For large batches of onions, a hand press-style chopper is a great choice, since many have bases that can catch and store onions until you're ready to use them. Other people might prefer a string chopper; and, because of its small size, it won't take up much storage space. Meanwhile, electric choppers don't require any manual effort at all and are super fast, perfect for when you're cooking in a hurry.

Take a look below at the best onion choppers you can buy. After using one, you'll never want to chop onions any other way.

1. The Overall Best: Mueller Austria Onion Chopper Mueller Austria Onion Chopper $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling Mueller Austria food chopper is designed specifically for onion chopping. Its two stainless steel blades make the task a breeze, and the 4-cup capacity storage base is big enough for any meal you're cooking. This might explain why this gadget has racked up more than 6,000 Amazon reviews with a 4.6-star rating. To use it, you put a slice of onion in between the two blades and push down like a panini press to chop it. Best yet, it couldn't be easier to clean. Simply toss it in a dishwasher after using. All of the chopper's BPA-free plastic parts are dishwasher-safe. What fans say: “I've had this onion chopper for a couple of months and it gets used several times a week for various veggies. It is amazing... This chops evenly and quickly without a significant amount of pressure, has the capacity to hold one onion or bell pepper — maybe two if they are small — and cleans fairly easily. Blades are still super sharp and it still chops as well as it did initially. My kids argue over who gets to chop veggies since we got this! Even my 3 year old can push down hard enough to chop most things.”

2. The Best String Chopper: Brieftons QuickPull Food Chopper Brieftons QuickPull Food Chopper $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Compact in size but with a large 4-cup capacity, this Brieftons QuickPull food chopper cuts up onions with a few tugs on a string. Each pull causes the stainless steel blades to whirl and chop in a way that's similar to a food processor or blender. When you're done, the blades and bowl can be conveniently washed in a dishwasher. Since this onion and vegetable chopper is highly portable and doesn't require electricity or much storage space, it's also a great option to take when you travel or on camping trips. What fans say: “I love this chopper! I have the 4-cup version and can chop a whole onion in it at once, which is sufficient for cooking for our family. I hate chopping things by hand and the chopper is so much easier — just pull the cord and you have diced veggies! I also like that your fingers don't come near the blade while you are chopping — some other vegetable choppers require you to slide the vegetable up and down a blade and I always inevitably cut myself. We also use the chopper as a hand powered food processor for camping — perfect for salsa and guacamole.”