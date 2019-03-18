If you're talking to a hair stylist or beauty editor about hair texturizing products, Oribe's cult-favorite Dry Texturizing Spray will probably the first recommendation to come out of their mouth. It provides volume, grip, and of course, that beachy, tousled texture that's so sought after. (Like all of Oribe's products, it also smells amazing.) The one drawback, though? At $46 for a bottle, it's not going to fit everyone's budget — which is where the best Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray dupes come in.

You're probably thinking to yourself, how much different can one texturizing spray be from another? Aren't most salt and wave sprays pretty similar? The answer to that question is a resounding no. Unlike many similar products, Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray offers hold feeling sticky or crunchy, which means you can still get your brush through your hair after using it (a pro tip for messy, voluminous ponytails, btw). And since it's a dry formula, instead of wet, it won't mess your style up.

Redditors and beauty vloggers have taken all of this into account, looking for sprays that offer equal parts hold and touchability. In my search, I found that some of the most highly-recommended dupes are not necessarily texturizing sprays, per se. Some are dry shampoos that deliver a similar effect, which is great for those with thin hair looking to sop up excess oil. Others are actually hairsprays, meaning they provide a bit more hold. So even if a product doesn't necessarily label itself as a "texture spray," you shouldn't discount its ability to provide body and volume.

Ahead, I round up the three best Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray dupes that I could find — all of which cost under $25.

1 The Overall Best Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Dupe Amika Un.Done Volume & Texture Spray $25 Amazon See On Amazon Redditors and beauty vloggers agree that the amika's Un.Done Volume & Texture Spray is the closest dupe to the Oribe's formua on the market. For just about half the price, you're getting pretty much the exact same type of hold and texture — plus, this one has its own delicious scent, too. Since there's rice starch in the formula, which absorbs oil, it also doubles as a dry shampoo. Formulated with amika's hero ingredient, sea buckthorn berry, it also fights frizz and softens hair. Use it to created tousled pony tails and beach waves, or to pump up volume at the root. "THIS PRODUCT WILL LAST HOURS AND HOURS. It is matte, so your hair won’t be smooth to the touch but the style will stay in place," raved one reviewer.

2 A Drugstore Dupe That Redditors Love Garnier Fructis Texture Tease Finishing Spray $4 Amazon See On Amazon The cheapest option on this list also happens to be the dupe that Reddit users love the most. Garnier Fructis' Texture Tease Finishing Spray will set you back only $4, making it a seriously affordable alternative to Oribe's cult-favorite spray. It utilizes a lightweight micro mineral powder that creates a tousled texture without weighing your hair down, so it says touchable and moveable. In an Amazon review comparing various texture sprays, one reviewer said of the Oribe, "Is it worth the hefty price tag? Maybe if you're rich, but the Garnier dry texture spray, which is about 10 times cheaper, performs just as well." She went on to say about the Garnier, "This is my favorite of all the dry texture sprays I tried. It does spray powerfully out of the can, but it holds well and provides good texture. It lasts all day and provides buildable hold. The smell is pretty good. It fades after a few minutes, which I prefer. And the price is right."