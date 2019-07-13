The 3 Best Orthotics For Flat Feet
When you have flat feet, using a pair of the right insoles can help relieve pain and discomfort when walking, exercising, or performing everyday tasks. The best orthotics for flat feet are generally made of durable synthetic materials and provide good heel support.
According to Ashley Wood, RN, BSN, and contributor at Demystifying Your Health, there are several things you should look for when selecting an insole for flat feet:
- Flexibility: "The insole should be flexible because this will be more comfortable when you are doing daily activities or working out. They should also have proper structural alignment in order to prevent any injuries to your feet," she told Bustle.
- The correct size: "If the insole is too large, you’ll have extra material inside your shoe causing your foot to feel cramped. If it’s too small, it won’t fit your foot correctly. In either case, it can cause injury from the lack of proper fit."
- The proper volume: "There are high-volume and low-volume insoles options. If you planning on using it for high-impact activities, such as running, then you should get high-volume insoles because they offer more support."
For more details on the best orthotics for flat fleet, take a look at the three best picks below.
1. The Overall Best: Samurai Insoles Orthotics For Flat Feet
Created by a podiatrist specifically for people with flat feet, these Samurai orthotics provide arch support while still being lightweight, low-profile, and flexible. The low-volume design is ideal for walking and everyday activities and can easily fit inside most sneakers, boots, or flat shoes. Plus, these foam orthotics mold around your feet over time, allowing them to provide exceptional comfort and relief from fallen arches.
What fans say: “Wow is all I can say. If you have flat feet, like me, that hurt all the time, try these. I was hurting all the time, especially my heel. After only a few days of using these the pain is almost gone. I will be buying more of these because they really work. I am usually on my feet about 12 hours a day and walk a lot for my job. I got these because of the reviews and I'm so glad I did. I thought this was a lot to pay for insoles, but wow are they worth it. Thank you to the person that made these.”
2. The Best for Running: Superfeet Green Insoles
For high-impact exercises and sports, a pair of these Superfeet insoles is most ideal for people with flat feet. That's because the high-volume design makes them thick and supportive. In addition, these orthotics are constructed from high-density foam and feature a deep heel cup and stabilizer cup to provide maximum support as you jump, run, or move around at fast speeds.
What fans say: “Struggling with flat feet for years, I've come to just accept my fate for the most part but when I saw a deal for them, I figured I could at least give these insoles a try. I noticed a significant improvement on my fallen arch immediately on my first run. In fact, I was able to pick up the pace by a whole minute. These insoles truly provide great support!!”
3. The Most Affordable: Nazaroo Orthotic Insoles For Flat Feet
If you want to try out a pair of orthotics designed for flat feet without spending as much money, these Nazaroo orthotic insoles are the way to go. They're made with EVA foam with a deep, cushioned heel cup. They also have a low-volume but supportive design, which makes them perfect for walking and day-to-day tasks. If, for whatever reason, you find that you're not satisfied with them or decide that orthotics are not for you, these even come with a money-back guarantee.
What fans say: “These are some of my favorite orthotic inserts. I have very flat feet and either have to buy shoes with really good support or buy inserts to put in them to provide extra cushioning and support for my arches. Since some of my favorite shoes are flat canvas styles that have little to no support, these inserts are a necessity. I love how easy they are to put in the shoe (I can even move them from shoe to shoe as needed). They are super comfortable and really help me to be on my feet for a day out without getting sore and tired feet. I've actually bought more expensive orthotic inserts that weren't as good as these. The value can't be beat for the high quality product you're getting. I will be buying more.”
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.