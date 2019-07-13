If you want to try out a pair of orthotics designed for flat feet without spending as much money, these Nazaroo orthotic insoles are the way to go. They're made with EVA foam with a deep, cushioned heel cup. They also have a low-volume but supportive design, which makes them perfect for walking and day-to-day tasks. If, for whatever reason, you find that you're not satisfied with them or decide that orthotics are not for you, these even come with a money-back guarantee.

What fans say: “These are some of my favorite orthotic inserts. I have very flat feet and either have to buy shoes with really good support or buy inserts to put in them to provide extra cushioning and support for my arches. Since some of my favorite shoes are flat canvas styles that have little to no support, these inserts are a necessity. I love how easy they are to put in the shoe (I can even move them from shoe to shoe as needed). They are super comfortable and really help me to be on my feet for a day out without getting sore and tired feet. I've actually bought more expensive orthotic inserts that weren't as good as these. The value can't be beat for the high quality product you're getting. I will be buying more.”

