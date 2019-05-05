If you want to keep your outside space tidy, buying an outdoor trash can for your backyard or patio is a smart move — especially if you enjoy entertaining or eating al fresco, are an avid gardener, or have pets that you clean up after. The best outdoor trash cans are durable enough to keep out unwanted wildlife and pests and have a tight-fitting lid to prevent odors from escaping. They will also ideally be resistant to damage caused by UV rays and water, too.

Since you can use an outdoor trash can to hold everything from standard trash to potting soil, to recycling, you can get one in a wide range of sizes and materials. The type of trash can that's right for you will depend on your needs and budget. Keep in mind, opting for a metal trash can over a resin or plastic one will make it vulnerable to rust down the road. And, if you're shopping for a plastic trash can, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for UV-resistant materials (hot sun plus plastic equals melted and smelly trash).

Take a look below for the three best outdoor trash cans you buy. Whether you're looking for an attractive trash can that won't be an eyesore on your patio, a super-sized one with wheels, or a small one that doesn't take up too much space, there's sure to be a trash can on this list that will suit your needs.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered Keter Copenhagen Outdoor Trash, 30-Gallon $62 Amazon See On Amazon If you don't want to keep an ugly trash can in plain view, this Keter Copenhagen outdoor trash can has a modern style and hinged metal lid that makes it look more like patio furniture rather than a garbage receptacle. Although, at first glance, you might think it's made of wood, it's actually constructed from a polypropylene resin material that protects it from rot, mold, cracks, mildew, water damage, and sun bleaching. With a large 30-gallon capacity, this trash is both a functional and stylish item to have in your outdoor space. What fans say: "I was tired of making do with a kitchen trash can; it seemed out of place on my patio and was a depressing eyesore. So I was ecstatic to discover this Keter one. I like how the bin has a removable ring around the top to keep the bag from falling in. The resin is a deep, rich brown and looks and feels much more expensive than it is."

2. The Best Large Capacity Trash Can Rubbermaid Commercial Products Heavy-Duty Wheeled Trash Can, 50-Gallon $101 Amazon See On Amazon Rubbermaid heavy-duty trash can is a great pick if you have a large volume of outdoor trash to store. With a 50-gallon capacity, it has ample storage space, while its wheels and back handle make maneuvering it a breeze (even when it's full). It's made of a heavy-duty, UV-resistant polyethylene that won't crack even in freezing, 0-degree Fahrenheit weather. Plus, it's available in several colors, including yellow, blue, green, gray, and white. What fans say: "This is the perfect trash can for us! It holds a lot but is still easy to wheel down the driveway without tipping. We have been using this for almost a year now, and it is still in great condition. Most of our neighbors have dogs that like to dig in trash, but they have not been successful in knocking this particular trash can over or opening the lid. I would definitely recommend to anyone needing a large trash container."