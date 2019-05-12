Blame it on lasagna, baked turkey, and other messy foods, but burnt-on grease and sticky film is a fact of life if you use your oven regularly. Thankfully, it doesn't have to stay that way if you use one of the best oven cleaners for baked-on grease to deep-clean your oven. Although these cleaning solutions won't instantly erase grease stains, they can make the work far easier with much less effort and scrubbing required.

Typically, to use one, all you need to do is to spray the solution on, let it sit to help lift the grease away, and then wipe the remaining residue away. For best results, it's always ideal to tackle grease spills and drips as soon as they happen in a cooled-off oven.

Also, take note: If the smell of most oven cleaners makes you want to gag, you'll be happy to know that some of the best degreasing cleaning products are fume-free. You can even find eco-friendly ones made from naturally-derived ingredients with a scent that could even be described as pleasant.

So, if you're ready to get your oven sparkly clean, scroll down below for the three picks for the best oven cleaners for baked-on grease you can buy.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered Easy Off Professional Fume-Free Max Oven Cleaner, Lemon, 24-Ounces $5 Amazon See On Amazon Made without harsh fumes or lye, this Easy Off oven cleaner is an Amazon best-seller, thanks to its ease of use and effective formula. Fans rave that this lemon-scented aerosol formula can clean off even decades-old grease and burnt food from their ovens. Even better, they were able to use it to clean their stainless steel pots and pans. Hundreds of reviewers have weighed in to give it a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Bonus: According to manufacturer, you don't have to wear protective gloves while using this cleaner. What fans say: “We bought a house and the oven had not been cleaned in probably 10 years. Ew! I know. This cut through the caked-on, baked-in grease. I was amazed.”

2. The Runner-Up Krud Kutter Original Concentrated Cleaner/Degreaser, 32-Ounces $6 Amazon See On Amazon Not a fan of aerosol sprays? This Krud Kutter all-purpose degreaser spray is another solid option for cleaning that works just as well on burnt-on oven grease. You can even use it on grills, exhaust fans, and other household appliances, as well. To top it all off, its concentrated formula is biodegradable, non-flammable, and, according to reviewers, doesn't have a noxious odor or release any fumes when sprayed. What fans say: “I have bought so many different grease cutting products that are supposed to instantly cut grease and grime. Krud Kutter actually does! I was so amazed and excited. My oven looks brand new and all I did was spray it on and wipe it off! On the tough spots it took some extra spraying and giving Krud Kutter a little more time, but it worked. There was only one small spot where I had to really scrub, but it all came off! I am a fan for life!”