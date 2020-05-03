Making fresh pasta may seem intimidating at first, but it’s actually surprisingly simple, and it’s made even easier with a pasta maker. For most people, the best pasta maker will be a manual machine (rather than an electric model). Manual machines require some arm work to crank out smooth sheets of dough, but they're relatively cheap and easy to use. If hand cranking isn’t for you or you want to make round shapes like macaroni, there are electric pasta makers that do all the work for you (including mixing and kneading the dough). These machines, however, can cost upwards of a couple hundred dollars.

When it comes to manual pasta machines there are two models that dominate the market: the Imperia 150 and the Marcato Atlas 150. While nearly identical, most side-by-side comparisons favor the Marcato Atlas over the Imperia. However, the Imperia’s primary flaws appear to be that the dial that controls the thickness of the dough is difficult to turn and it doesn't roll the dough out quite as thin as the Atlas — minor complaints, all things considered. For most people, the deciding factor between the two machines will come down to cost. The Imperia 150, is typically $20 cheaper than the Marcato Atlas, but both machines regularly fluctuate in price and you can often find one on sale. If you aren’t too picky and want to save a couple bucks, opt for the cheaper of the two at the time of purchasing.

When considering an electric pasta maker, size and budget are key factors. Electric machines are relatively bulky, so if you have a small kitchen or limited space, consider the size of the machine when making your choice. As for budget, most electric machines intended for home use cost between $150 and $450. In most cases, you’ll get what you pay for in terms of quality and features, so a mid-range range option should give you the best bang for your buck. As an alternative to buying a stand-alone electric machine, you can turn a Kitchenaid stand mixer into an electric pasta maker by purchasing attachments. This could save you space and money, if you already own a Kitchenaid.

All this considered, below you’ll find the highest-rated, best-selling, and all-around fantastic pasta machines for any home chef.

1. Overall Best Manual Pasta Maker: Marcato Atlas 150 Marcato Design 8320 Atlas 150 Pasta Machine $68 $48 | Amazon See on Amazon Known for its quality construction, the Italian-made Marcato Atlas 150 is arguably one of the most popular manual pasta makers on the market. It's earned thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon and received praised from publishers like Cooks Illustrated and Food & Wine. It can roll dough up to 150-millimeters wide — hence the name — and has 10 thickness settings, between 0.6- and 4.8-millimeters. Beyond creating just flat sheets (which can be used to make lasagna, ravioli, and so much more) it also comes with cutting attachments for fettuccine and tagliolini. And if you want to expand your pasta menu, you can purchase one of the several additional attachments such as a capellini or linguine cutter. This machine’s parts are not dishwasher safe and its cutters should never be immersed in water, but it can be easily wiped down with a cloth or paintbrush to remove dough. Helpful review: "Looking at pasta makers, I was deciding between an automatic pasta maker and a manual model. I couldn't be happier with this unit. It is extremely well made, a breeze to clean and it makes amazing pasta. We've already made linguini, thick noodles, spaghetti and lasagna pasta with it and all came out looking and tasting wonderful."

2. Runner Up: CucinaPro Imperia Titania 150 CucinaPro Pasta Maker Imperia 150 $50 | Amazon See on Amazon CucinaPro's Imperia 150 is another well-known, Italian-made pasta maker on the market. It's very similar in design to the Marcato Atlas with the only key difference being that the Imperia only has six thickness settings (four less than the Marcato Atlas) and it doesn't roll the rough out as thin — but most people won't need paper-thin dough anyway. Beyond just rolling out beautiful sheets of dough for making a variety of pasta dishes such as lasagne or ravioli, it too comes with two attachments for making spaghetti or fettuccini and you can buy additional attachments to cut other types of pasta, too. The Imperia is typically cheaper than the Marcato Atlas — usually by $20 — but both fluctuate in price, depending on the retailer and the season. While some side by side comparisons rank the the Marcato Atlas above the Imperia, the difference in quality seems relatively insignificant. If you're looking to save a few bucks, the Imperia is still a very good machine. Helpful Review: "[...]If you're curious about making fresh pasta and want to give it a shot without breaking the bank, the Imperia is a good compromise. The clamp is solid so it won't move while you're using it, and it comes with the standard fettuccine and spaghetti cutter attachments. If you're only going to make pasta a few times a year, it's a good choice.[...]"

3. Best Automatic Pasta Maker Philips Pasta Maker $299 | Amazon See on Amazon Although this automatic pasta maker is the most expensive pasta maker on this list, it's actually low- to mid-range in price for an electric pasta maker. But for serious pasta lovers, it can be a worth-while investment. This pasta maker has a relatively small footprint for an automatic machine (it's 11.80 by 8.50 by 13.50 inches) and does all of the work for you, including mixing and kneading dough. Not to mention, it's fast. You can make a pound of fresh pasta in just 15 minutes, a feat few machines can match. Plus, unlike most manual pasta makers, it can also make a wider variety of pasta shapes — most notably shapes like penne, macaroni, and shells (although additional accessories are required). This kit includes special cleaning tools that match the shaping discs (which the dough is pushed through) to help to push out dried dough. All of its detachable features are dishwasher safe and it has a small storage drawer that will hold all of the shaping discs and cleaning tools to keep your counters clear. The machine also comes with a scraping/cleaning tool, flour cup, and water cup. As can happen with electric machines, a few reviewers say they experienced issues with the motor after time. But, overall, this powerful pasta maker has more than 900 mostly glowing reviews. Helpful review: "Ridiculously easy. I love making pasta, but it's such a mess the old fashioned way. Before I bought this I thought: 'I don't need this, it's a uni-tasker, what a ridiculous gadget.' Now I think 'I love this thing — It works better than expected, WOW.' It's pricey and certainly a little bit decadent, but what fun!"