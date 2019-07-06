If you suffer from hip pain, some doctors recommend placing a pillow between your knees while sleeping on your side at night in order to align your spine and hips. Doing so may help ease your symptoms and result in a better night's sleep. That's why the best pillows for hip pain are firm, thick, and able to support your legs.

Although any type of pillow that keeps your pelvis in a neutral position will work, a contoured pillow is ideal since it is more likely to stay in place between your legs and not move around while you sleep.

I reached out via email to Dr. Karena Wu, Physical Therapist and owner of ActiveCare Physical Therapy in NYC, for more information on choosing the best pillows for hip pain.

According to Dr. Wu, "as an individual and healthcare provider who has hip pain herself, typically any pillow that can support the weight of your leg and keep it level with the height of your hip when you are lying on your side will help. If you are taller, a longer pillow will be necessary as the pillow needs to support the thigh bone down to the ankle to keep the leg in alignment. If you are using the pillow in between your knees, then a contoured pillow that cradles both legs is more helpful, as a fluffy pillow can actually set your hips too far apart."

For more details on the three best pillows for hip pain you can buy, keep scrolling.

1. The Overall Best: Cushy Form Knee Pillow Cushy Form Knee Pillow $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting a stellar 4.3-star rating, this contoured memory foam knee pillow from Cushy Foam is one of the best-rated pillows for hip pain on Amazon. Reviewers love how it stays securely in place and how easy it is to keep clean with its removable and washable cover. Plus, this pillow comes with a money-back guarantee if you're not totally satisfied. What fans say: “This is an excellent knee pillow, it really helps keep my knees and hips aligned in a way that a normal pillow doesn't and it stays in place so much better than a normal pillow as well. As a result, I find after three to four days of use I'm sleeping a ton better and not waking up in the middle of the night with hip pain and having to adjust or find where I kicked my pillow off to.”

2. The Runner Up: ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Although it's slightly more expensive than the previous pick and a few inches smaller, this Amazon best-selling ComfiLife knee pillow is still a solid choice for a pillow for hip pain relief. Made with high-density memory foam, it boasts a contoured design, soft fabric, a washable cover, and a money-back guarantee. Put the pillow between your legs and lay on your side: You'll wake up with less hip pain and better overall alignment. What fans say: “The night before this arrived was my most painful. My hips were screaming at me and I spent the night flipping from side to side. Pillows never stay in place so I had given up using them for support. I could not wait until this silly little foam thing arrived yesterday. I figured it had to help at least a little. Let me tell you, I woke up this morning with no pain. I think rolled over once or twice, but I had such a restful night's sleep all because of this curvy chunk of foam. It stayed in place and it was easy to keep in place even when I rolled over. The cover is very soft and seems like it will be easy to remove and clean.”