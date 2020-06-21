Intended to safely preserve low-acid foods (like vegetables and meats) in jars, pressure canners may all look and function similarly, but the best pressure canners will be constructed from high-quality aluminum that's safe for use on your stovetop. Which model you choose will ultimately come down to your capacity and budget needs, as well as which pressure gauge style you prefer.

Capacity

When you are trying to determine what size pressure canner to get, think about how many batches of food you intend to preserve at any given time and your preferred jar size. A good starting place for batch canning for most people will be a 20 to 25-quart model.

Pressure Gauge

Depending on your recipe, you'll need to adjust the pounds of pressure (PSI) accordingly, and there are two types of gauges to consider. A weighted gauge is the most straightforward and accurate— there's typically only three PSIs to choose from (either 5, 10, or 15), and you place the one you need right on the regulator. It will then alert you with a jiggling noise when it's reached the respective pressure.

A dial gauge lets you turn a knob to the exact PSI you need, giving you the flexibility to choose any odd number. Though it's easy to read, it's also more high maintenance— it will need be tested by a professional every year to ensure it's still registering the correct pressure.

Construction

Most pressure canners are made from heavy-gauge aluminum, which is a good conductor of heat. When it comes to locking mechanisms, however, a twist-lock model with a rubberized gasket is usually more affordable, but you'll want to keep in mind that the gasket should be replaced every three to five years.

Safety Considerations

Before making your purchase, you'll want to double check the recommendations from your stovetop's manufacturer to find out if a pressure canner is safe to use. In particular, smooth or glass cooktops have the most precautions.

With that said, take a look below at the best pressure canners you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Best Weighted Gauge Pressure Canner All American Pressure Canner $280 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 10.5, 21.5, 25, 30, and 41.5 quarts The All American pressure canner continues to receive thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon because of its high-quality construction, making it a worthy investment for at-home cooks who consider canning more than just an occasional hobby. "You won't regret buying this brand, it's as tough as a tank and will last several lifetimes," boasts one fan. Made of heavy gauge aluminum with a sleek satin finish, it notably features metal-to-metal sealing, which means there's no rubber gasket to worry about replacing. It's also the only pick on this list with a sturdy, "stay cool" handle at the very top, making it all the safer for avoiding direct contact with hot steam when you lift up the lid. The circular weighted gauge offers three cooking pressures (5, 10, and 15 PSI) that are simple to set. Plus, there's an automatic overpressure release function for added safety. It's available in a wide range of sizes — from a petite 10.5-quart size to a mega 41.5 quarts (pictured above is the 21.5 -quart version, which is 15 pounds). But no matter which capacity you choose, if you have a glass stovetop, the brand urges you to check with your stove manufacturer to make sure it's safe. Helpful review: “I just did my first test batch in the canner and I'm really happy with it. It's huge and will allow me to can a ton of produce at a time reducing the effort and tediousness of canning. I've had freezers fail in the past and almost ruined frozen food. I'm going to be canning more to prevent that from happening again..”

2. The Best Dial Gauge Pressure Canner Presto Pressure Canner $123 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 23 quarts If you're newer to canning, this Presto pressure canner might be appealing. Compared to other aluminum canning pots in a similar size, this one lighter weight and suitable for use on regular and smooth-top ranges (even glass). It features a precise, easy-to-adjust (and easy-to-read) dial gauge that reaches up to 20 PSI. This canner also boasts an overpressure plug that will let off steam if it builds up too much. Plus, it comes with a 76-page instruction and recipe booklet to help you get started and a limited 12-year warranty. Presto pots do require a rubber gasket go inside their twist-and-lock lids for sealing, though the rate at which you will need to replace it will depend on how often you use your canner. Helpful review: "Wow, this canner is amazing! I took my time, read the manual, watched user videos on Youtube, and took a shot of my own and it was a home run. I found a few recipes I wanted to try (spaghetti sauce, black beans, and caramelized onions) and every single one of them worked perfectly. I've canned 20 pints in my first week of owning this Presto!"