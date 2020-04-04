Diarrhea — defined as three loose stools a day— is an unpleasant but all-too-common ailment that can result from a wide range of conditions, including viral and bacterial infections, food intolerances, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and even as a side effect of certain medications. When it happens, taking the best probiotics for diarrhea can help treat your stomach afflictions by reestablishing a normal balance of bacteria in your intestines.

According to Dr. Lawrence Hoberman, a San Antonio-based, board-certified gastroenterologist and creator of EndoMune probiotic supplements, certain types of diarrhea might benefit from probiotics.

"Antibiotic-related diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, infectious diarrhea due to contaminated foods, and stress-related diarrhea can be improved with probiotics," he told Bustle in an email.

Specifically, he recommends taking a probiotic that contains Lactobacillus. "Lactobacillus strains can be helpful in cases of antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD) as well as infectious types in children," he added.

In addition, Dr. Hoberman says that a probiotic should ideally have at least four strains and 10 to 20 billion CFUs (colony forming units) per serving.

One thing to note: You should always check with your health care provider before adding a supplement to your diet, but it's especially important to talk to your doctor before you start taking a probiotic if you're pregnant or have a serious health condition. Also, if you have food allergies, pay attention to the bottle's labeling to make sure it doesn't contain any allergens that may affect you.

Keep scrolling for more details on the best probiotics for diarrhea you can buy.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Probiotic For Diarrhea Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic (30 Servings) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This Physician's Choice probiotic is an especially potent probiotic to take for diarrhea, as it boasts a concentration of 60 billion CFUs, 10 probiotic strains — including six different strains of Lactobacillus — and a mix of prebiotic fibers. This has made it one of the most popular probiotics on Amazon with over 10,000 reviews and an average star rating of 4.6 stars. Plus, it doesn’t need to be refrigerated and is free from common allergens like soy, gluten, dairy, and preservatives. Helpful review: “I had been having daily diarrhea for weeks, and my doctor was baffled as to why. I had been taking a different probiotic but switched to Physician's Choice and immediately began to see improvement. My situation has stabilized, and I plan to continue taking these probiotics daily."

2. A Probiotic With Gut-Health-Boosting Fermented Greens Vitamin Bounty Pro-25 Probiotic (30 Servings) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon In addition to its blend of 13 Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium — the latter of which is believed to relieve bloating — this Vitamin Bounty Pro-25 probiotic contains fermented greens including alfalfa, oat grass, barley, grass, and wheatgrass. Studies show that fermented foods may benefit overall gut health and lessen the severity of diarrhea. This formula also has a 25 billion CFU concentration and is shelf-stable so, like the first pick, it does not need to be refrigerated. Note: These pills may contain wheat, milk, or soy as they manufactured in a plant that processes other related products. Helpful review: “I recently went to Africa to serve for a month in a very rural area. As recommended by a travel physician, I began taking these probiotics roughly two weeks prior to leaving the country and daily the entire time I was gone. Keep in mind, I have a very delicate stomach, GI, and sensitivity issues, but not once while I was gone did I experience a single issue. I HIGHLY recommend this product for anyone traveling or even staying local but looking for a strong probiotic option."