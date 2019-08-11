Whether you’re a seasoned baker, or have fallen under the spell of a cake or cupcake show, you know how challenging it is to create bakery-worthy iced cakes. A revolving cake stand is an indispensable tool for the job, but don’t assume that any old lazy Susan will do. Here are a few things to consider when deciding which of the best revolving cake stands to buy.

For the most precision, look for a cake stand with a turntable that smoothly rotates 360 degrees clockwise and counterclockwise. The more control you have over the turntable, the easier it will be to keep a steady hand while icing, piping, smoothing, or creating more detailed designs.

Depending on your height and that of your work surface, you should look for a cake stand that is tall enough for comfortable frosting and detail work. But keep in mind, the base should be wide and, ideally, weighty, to provide the best stability. If you don’t already own a cake stand for serving your creations on, some are attractive enough to double as a work surface and display.

Many cake stands are sold individually, while others come with a suite of accessories to help home bakers get started or expand their repertoire. Think about what you’re looking to make, and if you have a need for any extras.

For simple frosted cakes or ornately-piped designs, the best revolving cake stands below make it easy for baker of all levels to turn out professional-quality confections at home.

1. The Overall Best: Kootek 12-Inch Aluminum Alloy Revolving Cake Stand Kootek 12-Inch Aluminum Alloy Revolving Cake Stand And Cake Decorating Supplies $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This cake stand and decorating kit from Kootek is the best pick for most home bakers. The 12-inch turntable features rings displaying the most common cake sizes to guide you while centering your cake for decorating. Weighing-in at a little more than 4 pounds, the aluminum alloy stand is supported by a broad 7-inch base with a silicone ring to prevent slipping. The included stainless steel smoothers, decorating combs, offset spatula, and serving spatula provide the basics needed to embellish and serve a wide range of traditional cake styles. The combs alone can create 12 distinct patterns on the surface of your cake, so you’ll never run out of creative ideas. The Kootek stand is also dishwasher-safe, which is a bonus for cleaning up after stuck-on frosting or other sugary ingredients.

2. The Best For Beginner Bakers: Sphebs Cake Decorating Turntable & Supplies Kit Sphebs Cake Decorating Supplies Kit $50 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re new to cake-making and decorating and are ready to go all in, this cake stand and decorating kit is a great choice. This is one of the heaviest revolving cake stands, weighing over 7 pounds. This will give you added stability, so you can feel confident icing, smoothing-out, and decorating even heavy, multitiered confections. And, for beginners who might not already have any tools, this 175-piece accessory set has everything you'd need from piping bags, tips, scrapers, spatulas, and even a convenient design chart to take the guesswork out of more complicated techniques.