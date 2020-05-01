It can be difficult to discern which are the best rose quartz rollers when there are so many to choose from online, but generally, you'll want to look for a two-sided tool — so you can target both the larger and smaller parts of your face accordingly — with a well-constructed handle that won't squeak while you're using it (or worse, fall apart).

It's just as important to use a facial roller properly, so I got in touch with Elaine Huntzinger, a Paris-based acupuncturist and facial rejuvenation specialist, for her advice on technique.

According to Huntzinger, the rule for all facial massages is “up and out." Start by rolling up the back and sides of your neck, then move on to the front. Next, use your roller on your face, carefully rolling from the midline towards your hairline, finishing on one side of the face before moving on to the other half. You can roll a bit more energetically in front of the ears, but use a light, gentle pressure for the rest of your face, particularly around the eyes. "You don’t need to be kneading your skin for it to work," Huntzinger says.

Huntzinger advises using your rose quartz roller each night at bedtime, because in addition to its skin-enhancing benefits, it's a wonderfully soothing way to end the day.

With that in mind, scroll on to shop three of the best rose quartz facial rollers on the market right now.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Affordable Rose Quartz Facial Roller ArtNaturals Rose Quartz Facial Roller $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Despite its price tag, there's nothing cheap about this ArtNaturals rose quartz facial roller. Made of rose quartz crystal and rose gold hardware, it has two sides: a larger side for your neck, cheeks, and forehead, and a smaller side for the areas around your eyes and lips.

2. The Best Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Set INOTKA Luxe Rose Quartz Roller With Gua Sha $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Hunztinger, who likes to incorporate gua sha into her facials, suggests using a gua sha tool first to sculpt your face, then finishing off with a rose quartz roller to soothe and massage your freshly sculpted skin. This two-piece set from INOTKA includes both tools for just under $30, which are made of Brazilian rose quartz and come packaged in a gorgeous, ready-to-give gift box.