A singular ingredient to fix all of your skin woes may not exist, but there are some serious multi-taskers out there that come pretty close. One of those ingredients is rosehip oil, which can do everything from brighten and moisturize skin to fade hyperpigmentation and heal scars. To find the best rosehip oils for your face, stick with a pure, undiluted formula to reap its full benefits; even better if it's certified-organic.

Before you choose your rosehip oil, here's a quick breakdown on how best to apply it. You can use your oil in the morning and/or at night, always making sure that your skin is properly cleansed first. Since face oils seal in all the rest of your skin care products, you should apply rosehip oil as the last step in your routine, using two to three drops and patting it gently onto your skin.

Another thing to keep in mind when using rosehip oil is that oils expire faster than your average moisturizer. Pure rosehip oil typically has a shelf life of six months, while an option that's formulated with a carrier oil like vitamin E might last up to a year. Even with keeping those timelines in mind, organic oils like rosehip still require extra care. Exposure to sunlight and air will cause rosehip oil to oxidize, making it less effective, which is why you should look for an oil housed in a dark bottle with a dropper applicator to minimize its exposure to light and oxygen. You can also help ensure the quality of your oil by storing it in a cool place out of the direct sunlight. Rosehip oil is typically orange, so keep an eye out for any changes in color and odor as well.

Ahead, you'll find three of the best rosehip oils for your face — they're all organic, and there's an option at every price point.

1. The Overall Best Rosehip Oil For Your Face Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil $23 | Amazon See On Amazon A favorite of beauty editors, Amazon reviewers, and celebrities including Kate Middleton, the Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil is perhaps the most popular rosehip oil on the market. The brand uses a solvent-free, cold-pressed method to extract its oil from rosehip seeds that are harvested in Africa and South America by local communities. To further guarantee you're getting the best of the best, Trilogy tests each barrel of its rosehip oil to make sure it contains over 80 percent of the fatty acids omegas 3, 6, and 9, which work to nourish, heal, and hydrate skin to restore it to its healthiest. Whether you're dealing with breakouts, redness, or just generally dull, dry, uneven-looking skin, this oil can help solve just about everything, all while imparting a radiant, healthy glow. Plus, the dark bottle helps keep out sunlight, and the tiny size (0.67 ounces, to be exact) means you'll be able to use every last drop before it expires. One reviewer called it a "Miracle product, esp. for pregnant ladies dealing with hormonal acne, while other fans said it helped treat everything from rosacea and dermatitis to ultra-dry, flaky, winter skin. Another reviewer commented, "As an esthetician, I cannot recommend this product more. Good quality and a great product even for oily or acne prone skin (which I personally have!). Full endorsement."

2. Best Luxury Pick Pai Skincare Organic Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil $44 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to truly indulge, treat your skin to the Pai Skincare Organic Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil. Another cult-favorite choice that rivals the popularity of the Trilogy rosehip oil, Pai's formula contains a blend of rosehip fruit and seed extracts that are rich in skin-restoring omegas. Organic rosehip seed and fruit extracts help repair, protect, and moisturize skin, while organic rosemary extract and natural vitamin E offer further antioxidant protection and nourishing benefits. In addition to being a nourishing moisturizer that hydrates skin without clogging pores, it's also effective at healing scars, evening out skin tone, and soothing everything from inflammation to redness, which is what makes it such a popular choice among sensitive and acne-prone skin types alike. The formula itself is lightweight and non-greasy, despite being an oil, and it also gives skin a subtle glow. Because there's vitamin E in the formula which helps extend its shelf life, you'll be able to use this rosehip oil a bit longer than the others on this list. Plus, even though it's more expensive, it comes in a much bigger, 1-ounce bottle. "I have been using this oil for a couple of years now, and I love it. It has really helped to even out my pigmentation issues. This will forever be a part of my skin care routine," wrote one reviewer. Another fan of the rosehip oil shared, "I have very bad acne, and this is the first product where I see results overnight. I put about three drops of this serum on my face and neck after I wash my face at night. In the morning my skin is more hydrated and has less irritation. Best product I've ever used. I actually get excited to look at my face in the morning to see how it's improved."