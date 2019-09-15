If you love to run but suffer from shin splints, finding the right pair of running shoes can help make exercising more comfortable. According to Dr. Anthony Kouri, M.D., an orthopedic surgical resident at the University of Toledo Medical Center, there are two major factors runners should consider when searching for the best running shoes for shin splints.

First, a proper fit is paramount. Dr. Kouri tells Bustle, “To help prevent shin splints, or to alleviate the pain associated with shin splints, it is imperative to wear a proper fitting shoe. To get the right fit, first determine the shape of your foot using the ‘wet test.’ To do this, get your foot wet, then step onto a flattened brown paper bag. Look at the impression your foot makes. If it is flat, you will see an outline of the whole foot. If you have a high arch, you will only see the ball and heel of the foot. Once you have that information, you can find a pair of shoes that fits you best." Having a shoe that corresponds to your particular arches is a key way to avoid over-pronation, one of the main causes of shin splints.

In addition to the fit of your shoe, you're going to want to find one with ample support. Wearing supportive running shoes will reduce the stress on your shins. In fact, you may want to make sure your day-to-day shoes are supportive, as well. Dr. Kouri adds, "If you have flat feet, you may benefit from shoe inserts, or orthotics. If you are an over-pronator, you will benefit from a motion-controlled shoe."

Take a look below at the best running shoes for shin splints.

1. The Best Overall: ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoes ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoes $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you love to run indoors or outdoors, these Amazon best-selling ASICS women's Gel-Venture 6 running shoes are a fantastic choice to help your feet feel as comfortable as possible. Thanks to the gel cushioning system, they easily absorb shock and make transitions as smooth as possible. Plus, they come in a wide variety of color combinations and sizes, so you can match your personal style and fit. Recommended for runners with under-pronation or neutral pronation (most often those with high or medium-height arches), these shoes also have a removable insole, so you can insert your own medical or custom orthotic if you have one. This, along with their affordable price, makes them a fantastic choice for many runners with shin splints. What fans say: “I love to run outdoors rather than on a treadmill, but I used to get horrible shin splints. Since ordering these shoes I rarely get them and when I do they are not nearly as bad. Will definitely be buying these again when I need a new pair.” Sizes Available: Women's 5-14, Regular and Wide Widths

2. The Runner Up: Brooks Women's Ghost 11 Brooks Women's Ghost 11 $100 | Amazon See On Amazon While they cost a little more in price, there's still a lot to love about these Brooks women's Ghost 11 running shoes. Designed for runners with neutral pronation and medium or high arches, they feature soft, ultra-comfortable cushioning and have a lightweight foam midsole with excellent shock absorption that helps reduce stress on the shins. These shoes also come in 15 different color and style options to choose from. What fans say: “I was hesitant to spend over $100 on a pair of running shoes. But I am so glad I did! My current pair were causing really bad shin splints and there wasn't much padding left in the sole so I knew I needed to upgrade. I recently started running and I am training for my first half-marathon. I started using these shoes and my shin splints went away completely!” Sizes Available: Women's 5-12, Narrow, Regular, and Wide Widths