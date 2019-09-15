The 3 Best Running Shoes For Shin Splints
If you love to run but suffer from shin splints, finding the right pair of running shoes can help make exercising more comfortable. According to Dr. Anthony Kouri, M.D., an orthopedic surgical resident at the University of Toledo Medical Center, there are two major factors runners should consider when searching for the best running shoes for shin splints.
First, a proper fit is paramount. Dr. Kouri tells Bustle, “To help prevent shin splints, or to alleviate the pain associated with shin splints, it is imperative to wear a proper fitting shoe. To get the right fit, first determine the shape of your foot using the ‘wet test.’ To do this, get your foot wet, then step onto a flattened brown paper bag. Look at the impression your foot makes. If it is flat, you will see an outline of the whole foot. If you have a high arch, you will only see the ball and heel of the foot. Once you have that information, you can find a pair of shoes that fits you best." Having a shoe that corresponds to your particular arches is a key way to avoid over-pronation, one of the main causes of shin splints.
In addition to the fit of your shoe, you're going to want to find one with ample support. Wearing supportive running shoes will reduce the stress on your shins. In fact, you may want to make sure your day-to-day shoes are supportive, as well. Dr. Kouri adds, "If you have flat feet, you may benefit from shoe inserts, or orthotics. If you are an over-pronator, you will benefit from a motion-controlled shoe."
Take a look below at the best running shoes for shin splints.
1. The Best Overall: ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 6 Running Shoes
Whether you love to run indoors or outdoors, these Amazon best-selling ASICS women's Gel-Venture 6 running shoes are a fantastic choice to help your feet feel as comfortable as possible. Thanks to the gel cushioning system, they easily absorb shock and make transitions as smooth as possible. Plus, they come in a wide variety of color combinations and sizes, so you can match your personal style and fit. Recommended for runners with under-pronation or neutral pronation (most often those with high or medium-height arches), these shoes also have a removable insole, so you can insert your own medical or custom orthotic if you have one. This, along with their affordable price, makes them a fantastic choice for many runners with shin splints.
What fans say: “I love to run outdoors rather than on a treadmill, but I used to get horrible shin splints. Since ordering these shoes I rarely get them and when I do they are not nearly as bad. Will definitely be buying these again when I need a new pair.”
- Sizes Available: Women's 5-14, Regular and Wide Widths
2. The Runner Up: Brooks Women's Ghost 11
While they cost a little more in price, there's still a lot to love about these Brooks women's Ghost 11 running shoes. Designed for runners with neutral pronation and medium or high arches, they feature soft, ultra-comfortable cushioning and have a lightweight foam midsole with excellent shock absorption that helps reduce stress on the shins. These shoes also come in 15 different color and style options to choose from.
What fans say: “I was hesitant to spend over $100 on a pair of running shoes. But I am so glad I did! My current pair were causing really bad shin splints and there wasn't much padding left in the sole so I knew I needed to upgrade. I recently started running and I am training for my first half-marathon. I started using these shoes and my shin splints went away completely!”
- Sizes Available: Women's 5-12, Narrow, Regular, and Wide Widths
3. The Best for Over-Pronators: New Balance Women's w940v3 Running Shoes
These New Balance women's w940v3 running shoes provide maximum stability and thick cushioning, making them ideal for runners who over-pronate or who have flat feet. They are available in two colors (silver or blue) as well as in narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes to ensure a perfect fit. With a polyurethane insole designed with shock absorption technology, these shoes have helped runners find relief from a myriad of foot issues in addition to over-pronation, including plantar fasciitis and shin splints. And, if the price tag seems intimidating, know that many Amazon reviewers felt the same way before purchasing these shoes for their shin splints.
What fans say: “I have terrible shin splints. Every time I run even .25 miles, my shins will hurt so bad that I can barely stand. I even went through physical therapy. I researched shoes that help with shin splints and these shoes were number one for stability and shin splints. The very first run I did with these, I ran 3 miles and had zero pain. Yes they're a little heavy and clunky. But that's a small price to pay for no pain. I'm sure I'll get used to them. They worked so well I almost teared up. The relief was just that great.”
- Sizes Available: Women's 6-13, Regular, Wide, and Extra Wide Widths
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments.