Whether it's a vintage chair, a beloved chef's knife, or a set of tools that were accidentally left out in the rain, salvaging an item that has been rusted can be a challenge. Fortunately, using the best rust removers can help you restore rusted metal objects and surfaces far more easily and with less effort than simply scrubbing them alone.

When shopping for the right rust remover for your project, you'll want to keep in mind how much rust remover you'll need and how you'll apply it. For household surfaces and small jobs, a rust remover that you can dip objects into or easily apply onto surfaces like shower tiles or bathtubs would work best. However, for larger projects, like restoring a large piece of furniture or a car, you might need much more rust remover to work that can be painted or rolled on.

Rust removers are also not all formulated the same. Some work to dissolve rust, making them the best choice to use for objects you're hoping to return to their like-new state. Meanwhile, other rust removers actually double as paint primers, turning orange-colored rust into a dark-colored latex primer. This type of rust remover is best-suited for cars and furniture that you're planning to paint.

For more details on the best rust removers you can buy, see below.

1. The Most Versatile Rust Remover & The Best Value For The Price Evapo-Rust Rust Remover (1 Gallon) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have more than a couple of rusty objects laying around your home, this 128-ounce (1-gallon) bottle of Evapo-Rust rust remover is a great value for the price and is versatile enough to use on a variety of rusted objects, from cars to cookware, antiques, and tools. To use it, you simply have to soak rusted items in the solution. For cars and other large objects, you can also apply it to a wire brush to scrub rust off of surfaces. Best of all, this cleaner is non-toxic, non-corrosive, and water-based. You aren't even required to wear gloves or protective eyewear while applying it since it doesn't contain acids or VOCs. Over 1,400 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and give it rave reviews. Helpful review: “This stuff is amazing. I've used it on an old rusty toolbox, a bunch of rusted nails, a rusty candle holder, rusted kitchen pots, and more. It is phenomenal. On the worst rust, I've had to leave it on overnight, but it's all come right off. The best part, aside from the obvious getting-rid-of-rust part, is how little work it is. No scrubbing, sanding, scouring, nothing. Having used several other products which required a lot more elbow grease and were still a lot less effective, this stuff is astonishing.”

2. The Best Rust Remover For Cars & Metal, At A Price Corroseal Water-Based Rust Converter And Metal Primer (1 Quart) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're planning to paint a car or piece of furniture after removing the rust, this 32-ounce (1-quart) Corroseal water-based rust converter and metal primer is a major time-saving option. While it's more expensive per ounce than the other rust removers on this list, it does more than just remove rust; it actually converts rust into a dark-colored latex metal primer, prepping rusty cars and metal furniture for painting. It's also non-flammable and non-corrosive and can be applied via brushing, rolling, or spraying. Helpful review: “I use this to combat rust in a wide range of applications, from the chassis of my old truck to patio furniture and hardware. I use this as the base coat and let it cure for at least 24 hours, then prime with Rustoleum rust spray, then top out with a heavy duty truck bed spray. This combination has worked miracles for me. Corroseal saves me time by limiting the tedious prep work to just removing the loose surface rust and does not require sanding or grinding down to clean metal. It then works beautifully to adhere the primer and paint. It definitely does need to be covered up in my opinion and it is not meant to be a standalone coating system."