While pads are a standard go-to when it comes to dealing with your period, some can cause more problems than they solve. In fact, a lot of sanitary products contain fragrances and chemicals that can be harsh on your skin. To keep your skin safe and your period in check, you need the best sanitary pads for sensitive skin.

When searching for the right pad, there are a few key things to be on the lookout for. First, the word organic. Most truly organic sanitary pads are totally chemical-free, and many are unscented as well, making them less likely to irritate your skin. You'll also want to look for pads made from super softer materials — like cotton or bamboo — to prevent any uncomfortable rubbing or chafing.

Before you buy, you'll also want to consider your individual cycle and preferences. Just like other sanitary products, pads for sensitive skin come in various sizes for light, regular, and a heavy flow. There are even all-natural options with leak guards and wings, and some are even made from eco-friendly, reusable materials.

Cotton or Bamboo? Overnight or all-day pad? No matter which way you go, it can be tough to find the best sanitary pads for sensitive skin. Here's a round-up of some of the best options to keep your skin (and your clothes!) protected.

1. The Best Overall: A Soft, Organic Pad With Leak-Blocking Panels Rael Organic Cotton Menstrual Pads (14-Count) $13 Amazon See On Amazon This super soft organic pad by up-and-coming brand, Rael, is sure to keep you protected all day long without any irritation. First, the cotton cover is 100-percent USDA-certified organic, which means there are absolutely no pesticides, toxins, or synthetic chemicals. It also features a special core that locks in moisture, as well as absorbent side panels to catch any leaks. Plus, this pad is made in layers of hypoallergenic sheets to allow for maximum breathability. What fans say: "So far these are the most absorbent organic cotton pads I’ve found. My gynecologist told me that the reason I stay irritated and keep infections all the time may be because of the chemicals in the regular pads. I’ve switched to these and have done so much better!"

2. The Most Affordable: A Thin, Overnight Pad That's Unscented Seventh Generation Ultrathin Overnight Pads (14-Count) $4 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something you can wear all night without even the hint of a leak, this super thin pad by Seventh Generation hits all the right marks. Tested by gynecologists, this pad has gotten the okay from patients with allergies and skin sensitivities. It's totally free of fragrances, deodorants, and chlorine processing, and the unique PureFit design actually pulls moisture away from your skin to keep you dry and protected without the irritation. Plus, this pad is heavy-duty enough to last for up to eight hours so you can get a good night's sleep without worry. What fans say: "Absorbent and comfortable without all of those chemicals in normal pads. I used to get awful rashes until I found these!"

3. The Best Reusable Pad: A Bamboo Option That's Hypoallergenic Heart Felt Sanitary Reusable Cloth Menstrual Pads (5-Count) $19 Amazon See On Amazon Hear me out: this reusable pad by Heart Felt offers just as much absorbency and comfort as a traditional pad, and it'll save you a lot of money in the long run. Made from sweat-wicking bamboo, this pad can contain moisture for up to 10 hours without a single leak. Plus, the fabric is infused with charcoal — an all-natural odor neutralizer — so your skin can stay fresh all day long. It also features an innovative snap system to keep your pad firmly in place. And best of all? It's super simple to toss it in the washer so you can use it all over again. What fans say: "One of the primary reasons I took the leap and switched to reusable pads was to remedy the irritation i get from regular pads. [These] feel heavenly---feels just like underwear. I have not experienced any rashes/chafing/itching! I feel dry throughout the day and all scents are kept at bay."