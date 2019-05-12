Whether you're in need of a throw blanket to cover you while catching up on your favorite Netflix shows from your couch or a large, bed-size one to bundle up with, the best sherpa blankets make for a cozy night in. But, before you buy, there are a few things you should know.

First, sherpa blankets typically have a soft fleece or flannel top with an underside made of shaggy sherpa fabric. While both fleece and flannel will make for a soft blanket, fleece tends to be slightly warmer while flannel tends to be better at wicking away moisture.

As you shop, pay mind to the fill of the sherpa in your blanket. Fill is measured in grams and will indicate how heavy and thick your blanket feels. This may go without saying, but a thicker fill will mean a warmer blanket. If you know you're a hot sleeper or tend to overheat quickly, you might be better with a sherpa blanket with a smaller amount of fill.

Although sherpa blankets are sold at a variety of price points, more expensive sherpa blankets tend to have better stitching and thicker fabrics, whereas budget-friendly choices are generally more lightweight. What blanket is right for you will depend on your budget and preferences, but all of the best sherpa blankets promise to keep you warm.

Take a look below for the three most highly-rated best sherpa blankets you can buy.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered Bedsure Sherpa Bed Blanket, Queen $41 Amazon See On Amazon For the price, you can't go wrong with this Bedsure sherpa blanket. It combines a soft, 220-gram microfiber polyester fleece top and 280-gram fleece to make it the perfect all-season blanket. As one of the most popular choices on Amazon, it boasts an average rating of 4.7 stars and over 4,800 glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers. The blanket is available in twin, queen, throw, and king sizes, and there are 20 different colors to choose from, from neutral grays to a bright festive red. What fans say: "This really is an amazingly comfortable blanket. It's very soft to the touch, has just enough weight to feel cozy without being unwieldy, and is not too thick so that it is still easy to fold up. I absolutely recommend it and will probably buy more."

2. The Best Investment: A Sherpa & Flannel Blanket Available In Three Colors & Sizes Kingole Luxury Sherpa Blanket, Queen $60 Amazon See On Amazon Made of 330 grams of velvet flannel and 250 grams of sherpa, this Kingole sherpa blanket offers a luxurious feel unlike any other option on this list. While it comes in just three colors (pink, gray, and lavender), it is so soft and thick that it's worth the splurge. You can get it in one of three sizes, twin, queen, and king, to match your bed or couch perfectly. Bonus, it has a stellar, 4.7-star rating on Amazon. What fans say: "I received my blanket and am delighted with it. The blanket is surprisingly lightweight but gives just the right amount of warmth for my bed. What really surprised me is just how soft both sides of the blanket are, the wooly side and the velvet side. The threads must be exceedingly fine and silky for this fabric is as delicately soft and tender as a kitten's belly. In fact, the whole blanket feels more like an animal pelt to the touch than it does a sewn blanket or quilt."