According to the Mayo Clinic, recovering from bunion surgery is a months-long process. However, with the best shoes for after bunion surgery, you can minimize discomfort and help the healing process along as you go about your day-to-day life.

Right after your bunionectomy, you may opt to wear surgical shoes. However, Dr. Sophia Solomon, a foot and ankle surgeon at Manhattan Specialty Care tells Bustle that since surgical shoes often have rigid soles, it's important to transition to a pair of more supportive shoes after a few weeks.

According to Dr. Solomon, the best shoes for after bunion surgery offer substantial support and are made of a flexible material to better accommodate any swelling. Athletic shoes generally offer the most room and support, but if you're determined to wear heels during your recovery, Dr. Solomon says it can be done with some precautions:

“It will take a few months to get the full range of motion back in your big toe following bunion surgery, so, unfortunately, you cannot go right into wearing 6-inch heels. However, if your goal is to wear high heels, start with a block heel made of soft leather that’s low enough to be tolerated by the stiffer than normal post-surgical foot while you work on getting your flexibility back," says Dr. Solomon.

Take a look below at the three best shoes for after bunion surgery. All of these options will help your feet look and feel their best as you go through the recovery process.

1. The Overall Best: Hoka One One Women's Bondi 6 Running Shoe Hoka One One Women's Bondi 6 Running Shoe $232 | Amazon See On Amazon For everyday wear after bunion shoes, Dr. Solomon gives these Hoka One One Women's Bondi 6 running shoes two thumbs up. “I recommend Hoka because of the support and cushioning as well as the rocker type sole which decreases the demand placed on the big toe joint. This shoe also helps to prevent re-occurrence of bunions by preventing overpronation," says Dr. Solomon. These shoes feature a mesh upper sole, which is ideal for swollen, post-surgery feet. If you find you need more room than usual, you can also buy them in wide sizes. In addition, you won't likely find a more comfortable sneaker. The Hoka Bondi 6 has cushioning all around, including the insole, tongue, and collar, for maximum comfort. Best yet, these shoes are available in six color options, including this pink and purple combo, so you don't have to sacrifice style while your feet heal. Available sizes: Women's 5 - 11

2. The Runner Up: ASICS Women's Gel-Kayano 25 Running Shoes ASICS Women's Gel-Kayano 25 Running Shoes $100 | Amazon See On Amazon For a more affordable option, Dr. Solomon also recommends these ASICS women's Gel-Kayano 25 running shoes because of the support they provide. While you likely won't be running right after surgery, these shoes boast ultra-lightweight foam cushioning that makes walking much more comfortable, and they're designed to help control overpronation. Plus, they're available in 14 color options as well as wide sizes. Another benefit of the ASICS Gel-Kayano 23? "These shoes are mesh so they allow for some flex room if your foot is still experiencing some swelling," says Dr. Solomon. Considering the $100 price tag, these shoes offer a great value for the cost. Available sizes: Women's 5 - 13