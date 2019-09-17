There's some decidedly unglamorous prep that goes into looking glamorous. Case in point? Shower caps. Though, to be honest, they're not quite as comical in terms of design as they used to be. Sure, even the best shower caps aren't exactly going to pass as chic hair accessories, but they will keep your hair completely protected while you rinse off.

As anyone who's ever used a flimsy, plastic, hotel shower cap knows, investing in a quality shower cap can make a world of difference. To actually keep your hair protected, look for a strong, sturdy shower cap with an elastic band that won't allow your hair to slip out — even better if it's lined with a thicker material, like cotton or PEVA (a type of waterproof vinyl that's commonly used to construct shower curtains).

To properly care for your shower cap — some can become smelly over time — make sure to wash it every once in a while. Some shower caps are machine-washable, while others can be cleaned using warm water and dish soap (most brands provide care instructions, so just be sure to double-check). Also, if you tend to keep your shower cap stored in a humid place, like inside a bathroom cabinet or drawer, make sure to let it fully dry before putting it back to avoid the growth of mildew and bacteria (though you can find shower caps that are mold- and mildew-resistant — you'll find one great example below).

Scroll on for the three of the best shower caps worth investing in.

1. The Overall Best Shower Cap On The Market Betty Dain Fashionista Collection $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have longer or thicker hair, finding a shower cap that sturdily holds everything in can be a challenge. The Betty Dain Fashionista Collection was designed to be oversized so that it fits a wider range of lengths and textures — you can even put it over your hair if it's in a bun — while its elasticized hem secures to your head tightly. The shower cap is made with a waterproof nylon exterior, and even better, it has an eco-friendly PEVA lining that's resistant to mold and mildew. To top it off, it's available in a range of fun prints, including polka dots and zebra stripes.