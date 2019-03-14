Anytime you turn on your shower or run a bath, you're exposing your shower caulk to the water and humidity that causes mildew. Luckily, the best shower caulks to prevent mildew are typically made from water-resistant silicone and contain a mildewcide ingredient that helps deters mildew and mold from forming.

Before purchasing shower caulk, you'll need to decide how you'll want to apply it, whether via a caulking gun or by hand with a squeezable formula. For small jobs, a squeezable caulk will be more cost-efficient. However, if you're planning to tackle a large shower project or your renovating your entire bathroom, you'll save money by investing in a caulking gun, which also helps you lay down a more consistent bead.

There's also color to consider; shower caulks most commonly dry either white or clear. You may want to use white in between tiles, while clear-drying caulk won't discolor metal finishes and is ideal for creating a seal around shower nozzles, faucets, and drains.

Something to note: Since even the best shower caulks to prevent mildew are only mold-resistant for a certain period of time, you may want to consider maintaining the caulk with a sealant pen to help prolong its life. Keep scrolling, everything you'll need is below.

1 The Best For Small Projects GE Silicone 2+ Kitchen and Bath Caulk, Squeeze Clear (2.8 Ounces) $4 Amazon See On Amazon With its easy-to-use squeeze formula, this kitchen and bath caulk will save you the trouble spending money on (or learning how to use) a caulking gun. That's a big reason why this option is the one to go with if you have a smaller project on your hands. It's made of 100 percent waterproof silicone and is guaranteed to stay mold- and mildew-resistant for up to 10 years. It's also water-ready just 30 minutes after you apply it, and doesn't have a strong odor like many other caulks do. Plus, because this caulk dries to a clear finish, it won't damage your metal finishes or destroy your beautiful tile. But, if white caulking in your shower is more your style, you can get it in white, as well. One reviewer raves, "This is much easier to handle than a large caulk gun, especially if you're caulking in tight areas around a sink or tub... I caulked my entire tub edges in about 30 minutes flat, including clean up with this stuff... Looks perfect! Dried quickly, bright white, and looks so much better than the old mess I used to make."

2 The Best For Large Projects Gorilla Silicone Caulk, White (10 Ounces) $9 Amazon See On Amazon For large showers or an entire bathroom renovation, this Gorilla silicone caulk may be the better route to take. While it requires the use of a caulking gun (I'd recommend this one), you receive 10 ounces of caulk per cartridge, making it a more cost-effective choice for big projects. Like the previous option, it's also made of 100 percent waterproof silicone that's mold- and mildew-resistant. And, because it can dry and be ready in just 30 minutes, you won't have to delay using your shower after you apply it. While this caulk dries white, the manufacturer promises it won't crack or turn yellow over time. You can also pick it up in a clear finish if that suits your needs better. One fan gushes, "Works like a charm... Used it for caulking around the tub and sink. Works perfectly so far and hasn't leaked or rotted."