To bake perfect batches of muffins without a lot of hassle, a silicone muffin pan can come in handy. Unlike metal and nonstick pans, the best silicone muffin pans are dishwasher safe and don't require intense scouring or time-consuming hand-washing. Bonus: Silicone is also naturally stick resistant, enabling you to lift muffins out of a pan with less effort, even if you didn't grease the pan with a ton of oil or butter beforehand.

When shopping for a silicone muffin pan, you may want to only consider ones made of food-grade silicone. That's because some cheaper pans may not actually be made from 100 percent silicone. Instead, they're made of a combination of silicone and filler chemicals, resulting in a lesser quality product. In contrast, food-grade silicone pans are all non-toxic and that much safer to use when you're cooking.

You'll also want to keep in mind that since silicone is a floppier, more flexible material, most silicone muffin pans will require you to use a baking sheet underneath them in order to move them in and out of the oven with ease. (Otherwise, once hot and filled with heavy batter, the pan may bend upon handling, potentially causing baked goods or batter to fall out.)

Take a look below at my three recommendations for the best silicone muffin pans you'll want to buy.

1 The Overall Best SJ Silicone Muffin Pans, 2-Pack $14 Amazon See On Amazon This SJ silicone muffin pan set is an Amazon best-seller — and for good reason. With this set, you get not one but two different-sized pans for the same cost as a single pan from another brand. This means you don't have to choose between a standard 12-cup pan or a mini 24-count one; you get both, allowing you to bake twice as much at once. Each pan is dishwasher safe and made from food-grade and BPA-free silicone. They're also oven safe up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit and freezer safe until -104 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing you to freeze muffin batter or even individual servings of sauces or soups without worry. With an average Amazon rating of 4.4 stars, this set is a no-brainer decision for baking enthusiasts who want to invest in quality silicone muffin pans that will last them awhile.

2 The Sturdiest Boxiki Kitchen Silicone Muffin Pan With Steel Frame $25 Amazon See On Amazon With this silicone muffin pan with a steel frame you get the best of both worlds: stick-resistant and easy-to-clean silicone cups with a dishwasher-safe metal frame that's easy to handle with oven mitts. The silicone cups are FDA-approved and BPA-free, food-grade silicone and the frame is steal. This unique combo means you don't have to use a metal baking sheet underneath it to prevent the pan from bending once hot. Although, This genius pan does come at a higher price than a typical, all-silicone pan, for the convenience of not having to use a baking sheet and the extra-large size of this 12-cup pan, it might be worth the trade-off. In addition, this pan is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and freezer safe up to -50 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it comes with a muffin recipe book and a lifetime warranty, as well.