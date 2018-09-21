Thermostat technology has come a long way since mercury thermometers, and smart thermostats offer significant benefits, especially if you have a multiple zone home. The best smart thermostats for multiple zones will be ones that work with remote sensors so you can adjust the temperature of your home based on readings in different rooms.

Here's how they work: Remote sensors collect data on the temperatures in each of the rooms in your zone and feed it to your thermostat, so that you can program the temperature accordingly. They are vital in assessing the overall temperature of your individual zone.

Keep in mind that for a home with multiple zones, you'll need an individual thermostat with remote sensors for each zone. So, as you shop the below options, note that you'll need to buy two thermostats for two zones, or three for three zones.

And, word to the wise, investigate the requirements of your home’s HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system and check manufacturers’ websites to confirm compatibility before purchasing a smart thermostat. Depending on your home and its layout, you may be better off setting up your thermostat with a specific number of zones.

And, as an aside, always remember that for most smart thermostats to work, a strong Wifi signal is necessary. With that in mind, here are three of the best smart thermostats for multiple zones you can buy.

1 A Smart Thermostat That Can Learn Your Behavior & Automatically Adjust Nest Learning Thermostat $212 Amazon While this thermostat doesn't actually come with remote sensors (you'll have to purchase them separately for $99), it features machine learning that can adjust the temperature of your room based on your past behavior. See On Amazon Why It’s Great: Although the Nest learning thermostat is fully programmable via the app or in-person, this energy-efficient smart thermostat has the unique ability to "learn" as well. As you use it, it will begin to understand your preferences and automatically adjust your home's temperature without your input. It's compatible with other Nest gadgets as well as third-party products like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. And this thermostat boasts a modern round design, available in a choice of four colors to better match your home's design. The Tradeoff: Remote sensors are not included and must be purchased separately. At $99 each, this could quickly drive up the overall cost of your thermostat system. What Fans Say: "Not cheap but I love this thermostat! Never thought I'd say that but I do! Had it professionally installed but I watched and could have probably done it myself and I'm not real handy! Setting it up took a few minutes but once I connected it to my wifi and downloaded the nest app it worked! Gotta love when things work from the start!"

2 A Smart Thermostat With Amazon Alexa Built In ecobee4 Smart Thermostat $230 Amazon Not only is this thermostat the only one on this list to come with remote sensors (it comes with one included), it also can function independently as an Amazon Echo, allowing you to program it via voice command, play music, and read the news. See On Amazon Why It's Great: This smart thermostat from ecobee4 features Amazon's Alexa built into the product, so it can respond to voice commands. It can even function like an Amazon Echo, playing music or reading the news, in addition to adjusting the temperature in your home. It’s also fully programmable both in-person and via the app and works with other third-party services including Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant. As a bonus, when you buy this model, it comes with a remote sensor that you can use in another room. Additional sensors are only $79 for a two-pack and you can add up to total of 32 sensors to your home. This will shake out to be a lot more affordable than the Nest if you have a lot of rooms you’d like to set up remote sensors in (or you are hoping to have a lot of additional zones in your home). The Tradeoff: It doesn’t automatically adjust like the Nest but can be programmed and set to operate on a schedule. What Fans Say: "After one night with the ecobee and putting the sensor in the bedroom my daughters were able to tell a huge difference, the Ecobee kept their rooms at a 70 degree temp all night! Another great feature, that I did not even think I would use, is the Alexa portion of the thermostat. I can be downstairs and tell alexa to change the upstairs temperature to whatever I decide. No walking upstairs, no getting out my phone and changing it on the app, just tell Alexa what I want it to be."