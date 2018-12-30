Whether you're looking to cut down on the cost of bottled drinks or want to DIY your own LaCroix-style sparkling water, buying a soda maker for your kitchen is a great idea. All of the best soda makers enable you to make fizzy water at home fairly easily, but there are a number of other considerations to keep in mind as well.

First — and this is important — are you looking to carbonate other beverages in addition to water? Any soda maker can make flavored water drinks, but if you also want to carbonate other beverages like juice or wine, you'll need a machine that specifically touts that multi-functional capability (otherwise you will break your machine). Keep in mind that this often means a higher price tag.

Next, you'll need to think about capacity. How much carbonated drink do you expect to make? If you'll be making fizzy waters 24/7, it might be worth investing in a tabletop model for your counter. However, it if it will be more of an occasional-use kitchen gadget, a handheld soda maker might be the better fit since they take up less room and are more affordable.

Finally, as with any kitchen appliance, consider your budget. In order for soda makers to run, you'll have to purchase carbon canisters that are typically sold separately and can cost up to $30 a piece. Make sure to factor this into your budget as you shop.

For more details on the best soda makers you can buy, keep scrolling.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered SodaStream Source Sparkling Water Maker $70 Amazon See On Amazon There are a number of reasons that this SodaStream Source earned the top spot on this list: Not only is it a more affordable model compared to a lot of other soda makers on the market but, thanks to its LED display lights, it's also by far the easiest to use. You get a choice of three different carbonation levels, and as you push down on the SodaStream a light will go on to indicate what level of carbonation you've achieved. It's even built with a twist lock that snaps and holds 1-liter bottles into place, preventing spills. Since this soda maker only takes 30 seconds to carbonate an entire bottle, it's one of the faster options out there. Although it's only designed to carbonate water, SodaStream also sells an array of different flavor packs, including diet fountain soda and fruit-flavored varieties that, when combined with the carbonated water, create different types of delicious drinks. One thing to note? You'll have to purchase the carbon canisters needed to operate this soda maker separately. What fans say: "I make a bottle at least twice daily, and the CO2 needs to be replaced less often than I anticipated. Because of its sleek design, it lives on the counter top and isn't an eyesore. Best of all, I'm no longer buried in a pile of La Croix cans!"

2 The Runner Up Drinkmate Beverage Carbonation Maker $100 Amazon See On Amazon For a slightly higher price, this top-of-the-line beverage maker can make carbonated water or add bubbles to just about any type of liquid, including juice, lemonade, and even liquor. It comes with a small 3-ounce test carbonator so you can start making sodas right out of the box (without having to purchase the carbon canisters right away). There is a slight learning curve with this product, as you'll need to pay close attention to the carbonation levels as you pump to make sure your beverage comes out with the perfect amount of bubbles. All things considered, this is still a fantastic soda maker that gives you the most beverage choices. What fans say: "I bought this as gift for my wife, and she loves it. She's added bubbles to everything, coffee, wine, almond milk, and, of course, water. [It's] a great product and easy to clean."