Although sous vide was once a cooking technique only used by restaurant chefs, sous vide machines are now available in sizes and price ranges that make them accessible for home cooks to use as well. All of the best sous vide machines for home make it simple, even for beginners, to slow-cook meals perfectly every time. However, where they differ is often in the details.

High-tech models that come equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-capabilities allow you to monitor the progress of your food from a different room but typically come at a higher cost than a non-smart appliance.

When shopping for a sous vide machine, also pay close attention to the wattage of the product. Higher wattage means that the machine will heat up water faster, and when it can take several hours to sous vide a steak, a more powerful appliance that heats up quicker might be worth the additional cost.

With all of that said, take a look below at the three best sous vide machines for home that you can buy. Whether you are new to sous vide or are looking to replace an existing an appliance, there is certain to be a model that works for your needs.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, Bluetooth $80 Amazon See On Amazon The balance of features and the cost of this Anova Culinary sous vide machine easily makes it the best deal on a sous vide cooker you're likely to find on the market. Amazon reviewers love this machine's quiet 750-watt motor and the efficiency in which it cooks a wide varieties of foods. It's also super simple to use. You can program the product manually from the temperature display screen and the start/stop button located at its top, or control it remotely from a phone app from up to 30 feet away. Since it's not really necessary to have both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, this model is only equipped with Bluetooth. (However, for a higher cost, you can upgrade to the model that has both, if you really want to. But, if you have decent cell phone coverage in your home, this upgrade probably isn't worth it.) This sous vide machine also comes with a two-year warranty, ensuring that you will be cooking with this product for years to come.

2 The Runner Up ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, All White $179 Amazon See On Amazon For a top-of-the-line experience, this ChefSteps sous vide machine is the pinnacle of sous vide cookers. At 11-inches tall and with a 1,100-watt motor, it's easily both the smallest and most powerful option on this list. It's also built with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that you can connect with from either a smartphone or Amazon Alexa system. In fact, it's so smart that you have to use it with an app — its sleek design doesn't allow for manual programming. And if its 4.4-star rating on Amazon is to be believed, you can expect nothing but quality and efficiency with this machine. In fact, the manufacturer guarantees it with a 90-day full refund if you're not happy with this cooker.