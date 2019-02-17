Itchy, painful skin on the bottom of your feet can make walking around or exercising seriously uncomfortable, but athlete's foot is actually one of the most common foot ailments affecting people today. The solution? You need the best sprays for athlete's foot, and you need them fast.

It may seem like most sprays are pretty much the same, but that's only if you aren't sure what to look for. The best treatments for athlete's foot pack a two-in-one punch: They treat the tinea fungus at the root of the problem while also relieving painful symptoms. Even better? Some treatments also offer extra comfort with ingredients that fight odor and moisturize the skin.

Speaking of ingredients, it's important to take a close look at them before you buy a spray. While powder sprays include an anti-fungal that also helps to keep your feet dry, they may not be as effective at treating the itching and burning that's par for the course with athlete's foot. And if you want to avoid ingredients that can be harsh on sensitive skin, you may want to look for a treatment layered with antibacterial essential oils instead.

Powder spray or traditional? All-natural or anti-fungal? With so many options, it can be hard to nail down the right treatment for you. Here's a roundup of some of the best sprays for athlete's foot to help you find your perfect pick.

1 The Most Affordable Spray: A Powder Option That Doubles As A Deodorizer Lotrimin Athlete's Foot Antifungal Powder Spray (3 Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon With this affordable foot spray, you don't have to wait out the uncomfortable symptoms while you treat your athlete's foot. For one, the active ingredient is miconazole nitrate, which is one of the most powerful and effective anti-fungal ingredients, so your athlete's foot will be gone in a snap. Another perk of this powder spray is that it also deodorizes, keeping your feet dry, fresh, and comfortable. Plus, at only about $6 per can, it's a total steal. Reviewers rave about how thoroughly this spray treats the problem and how affordable it is. One reviewer writes, "[I] bought this considering it was in a convenient [three-pack] and more affordable. I used it everyday for about a week or so and it took [two] bottles to completely clear my athletes foot, and I mean completely. I'm really impressed."

2 The Best Cooling Spray: A Liquid Spray That Prevents Future Breakouts Tinactin Antifungal Liquid Spray $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you're dealing with a particularly stubborn case of athlete's foot, this cooling foot spray can help calm your skin while preventing future breakouts. The active ingredient in this spray is tolnaftate, which also happens to treat other fungi that can cause foot problems like ringworm. Plus, this spray can actually prevent athlete's foot from reoccurring with continued use, so you can hit the gym again without worry. It's easy to see why this spray is frequently recommended by athletic trainers. It's fast acting and easy to use. In fact, some reviewers say they've tried a lot of other brands and this one works the fastest.