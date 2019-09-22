For percolator fans, there's no better way to make a cup of morning joe than a stovetop percolator. That's because the best stovetop percolators let you brew strong, great-tasting coffee in a quick and efficient manner. Many people also appreciate that coffee percolators are affordable and easy to use. Even the most luxurious and high-end of percolators still cost significantly less than a Keurig machine.

They also don't have a bunch of settings to complicate things. To use one, you simply need to pour water into the bottom chamber, add the coffee grounds to the permanent filter basket (no paper filter are needed), and then heat the percolator over medium heat until the coffee is done. That's it! Percolators make bold, consistent coffee every time.

When shopping for the best percolator for your needs, you'll have to decide whether you want a percolator that makes American-style coffee or one that whips up fantastic espresso. The capacity is often the major difference between the two. Regardless of the preferred style you use, make sure to start with freshly ground beans and water in a clean percolator for the best results possible.

For more details on the best stovetop percolators you can buy, keep scrolling.

1. The Overall Best: Farberware Stainless Steel Yosemite 8-Cup Coffee Percolator Farberware Stainless Steel Yosemite 8-Cup Coffee Percolator $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This 8-cup Farberware percolator has racked up over 5,000 reviews on Amazon with a near-perfect, 4.4-star rating. And it's no surprise why. It's made of durable and heavy-duty stainless steel with an attractive mirrored finish. The percolator's non-absorbent interior and stainless steel filter basket keeps coffee tasting fresh, and your coffee won't take on the taste or scent of past cups if you change up your beans. It's also dishwasher-safe, so it's easy to keep clean on a daily basis — no hand-scrubbing required. Need more than 8 cups of coffee? You can also upgrade to the slightly more expensive 12-cup model. What fans say: "I bought it for a camping trip. The coffee was so good that I put away the Keurig and other fancier plastic brewers and started using it everyday. That was over four years ago. There is a bit of a learning curve, but with a little trial and error you can make it part of your morning routine."

2. The Runner-Up: Cook N Home 8-Cup Coffee Percolator Cook N Home 8-Cup Coffee Percolator $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This 8-cup Cook N Home percolator is another great option for a stovetop percolator for gas or electric stoves. (Note: It's not compatible with induction cooktops.) It boasts a durable, mirrored stainless steel construction and removable filter basket. In addition, this percolator is dishwasher-safe. Some reviewers have pointed out that its handle extends even further away than other options for added safety. [While this is designed for coffee, you can easily use it to boil hot water for tea or hot cocoa. Is this not true of the others?] What fans say: "Perfect, just what I was looking for. Easy to clean, easy to use and very high quality material. Love the fact that it is made of stainless steel and I don’t have to make my coffee in a plastic coffee maker. It’s priced right too."