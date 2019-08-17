Along with wearing SPF, the best sun protection hats can help block your skin from exposure to any harmful ultraviolet rays when you're out and about during the day. Unlike other types of hats, the sun protection hats have a noticeably wider brim to shield your face from direct sun rays. This makes these hats far more effective at protecting your skin than a typical baseball hat. Plus, some sun protection hats are also made with materials that feature UPF 50 protection, a factor similar to SPF that reflects the sun's rays.

While all sun protection hats will shield your face, there are a few different styles to consider. For example, a sun visor will keep the rest of your head cool on hot days, thanks to the hat's open style. However, if you're concerned about getting a sunburn on your scalp, you may want to choose a style that offers protection for your entire head.

Lastly, if you're planning to travel, you may also want to pay attention to how packable at hat is. Hats that spring back to form and don't risk being misshapen when packed make for ideal hats to stuff in a suitcase and take on vacation with you.

See below for my picks for the best sun protection hats you can buy.

1. The Overall Best: Camoland Sun Visor Camoland Sun Visor $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of 100-percent cotton with UPF 50 protection, this lightweight and easy-to-pack Camoland sun visor is the perfect sun hat to wear during hot, sunny weather. Its open style keeps the back of your head cool and doesn't prevent you from wearing your hair up, while the 4.8-inch wide brim protects your face from UV rays. There is also an optional chin strap for windy days. Although it comes in one size only, the hat stays snug on your head via a velcro closure at the back, so it is somewhat adjustable. And, it comes in five colors so you can pick the perfect one for you. What fans say: “I love this visor hat! The extra wide brim is perfect for sun protection on my morning walks. It's protective from the sunshine and I can still keep my head up to see where I'm going without the sunshine getting in the way. There is a neck strap that you can add, for windy days. The back is secured with a stretchy band that has a clasp and can be adjusted. I can put my hair up and still have sun protection. Just what I wanted!”

2. The Runner Up: Solaris Wide Brim Sun Hat Solaris Wide Brim Sun Hat $15 | Amazon See On Amazon For full protection of both your face and scalp, this Solaris sun hat is a superior option. It's made of lightweight microfiber material with UPF 50 protection, and boasts a 5-inch wide brim. While it completely covers your head, the mesh venting on the sides help keep air circulating and your head cool. A chin strap is included in the design of the hat, as well as a strap in the back of the hat that helps you adjust the fit of this otherwise one-size-only hat. With four neutral color options to choose from, including green, tan, grey, and olive, this sun hat would work well to protect your face during a variety of outdoor activities. What fans say: “I love the hat. The brim is wide and there's a drawstring so you don't have to worry about the wind. There are two side vents so your head will be cool. My head is fairly big plus I wear my hair up with a big clip and I was able to adjust to my liking with the elastic in the back […] The material is soft against your skin and the band of soft fabric works almost like a sweatband around your head. It's well made and I think it will last a long time.”