Super automatic espresso machines take the guesswork out of crafting cafe-quality espresso drinks at home by grinding, tamping, and brewing coffee with the touch of a button. With this kind of built-in convenience, it’s no wonder that many of them run in the thousands of dollars. Fortunately, it’s possible to find a quality super automatic espresso machine for under $1,000. The best super automatic espresso machines under $1,000 boast many of the same features as more expensive models, but when deciding which machine is right for you, there are a few things to consider.

It’s well-known that grinding your own beans produces the freshest, most flavorful espresso. But there may be moments when you don’t want to grind your own beans. If you’re short on time or don’t want to wake someone (grinding can be noisy), look for a machine that also brews pre-ground coffee.

Next, consider how much technology you’re comfortable with. Most machines offer the option to customize brew temperature, grind size and brew volume. Some machines come with simple dials, while others feature more advanced programming and display screens.

If you’re an aspiring barista, look for a machine that offers the option of steaming or frothing milk, as well as dispensing hot water. This will let you make the widest range of drinks, from espresso shots to lattes and Americanos.

Below are three of the best super automatic espresso machines under $1,000 that will make your at-home espresso ritual easy and convenient.

1. The Easiest To Operate: A One-Button Super Automatic Espresso Machine Jura 15068 IMPRESSA C65 Automatic Coffee Machine $999 See on Amazon This super automatic espresso machine from Jura is the most expensive on this list, but what it offers is simplicity of operation. Once you select your desired brew on a simple dial, you only need to press a single button on the Jura, compared to a more in-depth process with other machines. The grinder, waste bin and generous 64-ounce water tank are all hidden within the machine, giving the Jura a different look than machines with transparent water tanks or grinder lids. Whether you drink from a petite espresso cup or a mug, the pour spout can be adjusted from 2.6 to 4.4 inches in height to minimize splashing during brewing. Jura makes maintaining your machine easy by prompting you to run the cleaning function every 200 operations. Specially-formulated cleaning tablets can be purchased separately, and are a lot more convenient than cleaning with liquid solutions. At a little over 16 inches high, it’s the tallest of the three machines featured here, so this is something to consider if you have low cabinets or shelving.

2. The Most Compact: A Lighter & Shorter Espresso Machine For Low Cabinets Gaggia Brera Super Automatic Espresso Machine $459 See on Amazon At just 10 inches wide and 12.4 inches tall, Gaggia’s super automatic espresso machine is the shortest and narrowest machine on this list. Due to its compact size, the Gaggia has the smallest water tank of the three machines featured here, measuring a little over 37 ounces. The tank slides out from the front, making it easy to remove and refill as needed. The semi-transparent lid lifts so fresh beans can be poured into the ceramic burr grinder, and pre-ground coffee can be easily added through the top of the machine. The steam wand functions as a frother for lattes and cappuccinos, and conveniently doubles as a hot water dispenser for making Americanos or hot tea. The four buttons and LED display screen with icons make selecting your grind and brew strength simple, so you can dial-in on exactly how you like your espresso.