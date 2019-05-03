If you've finally come around to making your own sushi at home, then you'll need one of the best sushi rollers. Rolling sushi is notoriously difficult, but the right tools can make quick work of the task. However, "sushi rollers," is a misnomer. There are actually two commonly-used ways for rolling your sushi at home.

The first, using a mat, is perhaps the most common. You'll find mats of all materials, shapes, and designs out there that you can use to roll your sushi together. If you decide to opt for a mat, look for one made of bamboo that is eco-friendly, and oftentimes odor or mold resistant, or one made of plastic that can go in your dishwasher. This will make it easier to keep them clean between uses.

If a sushi mat isn't your speed, you can also invest in a sushi bazooka. If you've never heard of these, they're essentially a long plastic tube that you lay both the rice and your central ingredients in, and then close shut. Then you use pressure to force the cylindrical sushi out through the bottom.

The right sushi roller for you will largely come down to your preferences. But, if you're a true beginner, make sure to look out for a kit that comes with a sushi cutter and good instructions to make your prep that much easier.

But enough, you could be eating sushi right now! Here are the best sushi rollers out there.

1. The Best Bamboo Mat BambooWorx Sushi Rolling Kit $10 Amazon See On Amazon This fan-favorite sushi rolling kit has a lot going for it. The entire set is made out of 100 percent bamboo mats that are odor resistant. In this kit, you'll get two rolling mats, five chopsticks, one rice spreader, and one rice paddle. Even better, this sushi rolling kit is tried, true, and reviewers attest it'll make rolling your own sushi so much easier. Don't take my word for it, over 1,200 Amazon reviewers have given it a glowing 4.8-star rating. What fans say: "Such a small purchase for so much yummy fun! The mats work beautifully, and when covered with plastic wrap do not need to be washed. The rice paddle was definitely useful and I believe it is a tool that really does make a difference when stirring the vinegar into the rice. Quality items for a very low price. Having two mats is definitely the way to go so that you don’t have to work alone and it becomes a fun activity, and dinner is ready faster. If you are debating ordering these items (this set of mats and paddles, a sharp knife, and sushi ingredients) like I was, vs just ordering takeout sushi, you won’t regret giving it a try!"

2. The Best For Beginners SushiQuik Sushi Making Kit $20 Amazon See On Amazon For beginners, this sushi rolling kit has everything you'd need. The three-part process works like this: Lay the sushi rolling mat down with your seaweed on top. Then, place the frame on top and add your rice and ingredients within the edges of the plastic frame. This will ensure you don't add too much rice or fish, so you can easily roll your mat. Then remove the frame, and use the mat to roll your sushi together. When you're done, put your finished product inside the roll cutter and easily cut uniform and perfectly-sized sushi. While this is a bit more expensive than other options on your list, it is truly fool-proof. And, the various parts are all dishwasher safe, so you can pop it in the top rack and get to eating. Bonus: It comes with instructional videos showcasing how to use it. What fans say: "I love this thing. I really like that I can just stick it all in the dishwasher when I'm done. The roller comes apart for easy cleaning and is made of very sturdy plastic. The cutter makes it really easy to make every piece uniform, and it helps make sure everything doesn't fall out while your cutting your sushi into pieces. Good for people who've never make sushi since it come with rice guide, but also great for people who've used the bamboo rollers before but want something dishwasher safe that will last for a long time."