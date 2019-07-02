The 3 Best Swim Goggles
Whether you enjoy swimming outdoors or doing laps at an indoor pool, the best swim goggles are a must-have accessory that will protect your eyes and help you see better underwater without leaking, fogging, or letting in UV rays.
However, with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know which pair is right for you. Ideally, you should look for a pair of swim goggles with a few things:
- A secure but comfortable fit. Many of the most comfortable swim goggles are made of silicone since it is both a durable and soft material. However, other materials like rubber or foam are popular, as well.
- Scratch-resistant lenses. Any good pair of swim goggles should offer scratch-resistant lenses. Beyond that, you will need to decide between clear, mirrored, or polarized coatings. Indoor swimmers may prefer clear goggles, while polarized or mirrored lenses are better suited for swimming outdoors in open water.
- Anti-fog coating. Without this, the goggles could become cloudy and hard to see through underwater.
- UV protection. This is an especially important feature to have for outdoor swimming in order to keep your eyes shielded from harmful rays.
With that said, scroll down for the three best swim goggles you can buy.
1. The Overall Best: Aegend Swim Goggles
It would be hard to find a better-rated pair of swim goggles than these best-selling Aegend ones. They have earned an average Amazon rating of 4.2 stars with more than 8,000 rave reviews. Thanks to this model's ergonomic silicone frame, these googles fit comfortably but securely on your face. They also boast a higher nose piece and shatterproof polycarbonate lenses with anti-fog and UV coatings. Best yet, they come in more than 20 color options, and the lenses come in clear, tinted, or mirrored styles. So, whether you're a competitive swimmer or an occasional recreational one, you can't go wrong with these affordable and high-quality goggles.
What fans say: "Best goggles ever. I own three pairs and they all fit me perfectly. I'm an ocean lifeguard for over 10 years in sunny south Florida, and I swim in the ocean almost every day. The mirrored one is awesome looking, and it does a very good job filtering the morning sun glare. I have the clear one for cloudy raining days. Read the care instructions and don't rub the inside of the goggles and they'll never fog up. Plus, they came in a nice case."
2. The Runner Up: Speedo Unisex Hydrospex Classic Goggles
Available only in clear or tinted options, these Speedo Unisex Hydrospex classic swim goggles are a great pair to have on cloudy days or for indoor swimming where the light conditions are less bright. You can get these soft one-piece frames in one of five color choices. They're also designed with a universal fit that should work for most people. The goggles are built with a silicone strap and anti-fog and UV-coated lenses for comfort and protection. And, they have a six-month manufacturer defect guarantee, in case you should run into any issues. But, for recreational swimmers, these goggles should be durable enough to last far beyond that.
What fans say: "I needed a new pair of goggles for lap swimming and decided to try the Speedo Hydrospex. I was very pleased! I swim just over a mile two times a week. They didn't fog, didn't leak, and fit extremely comfortably! There were also no raccoon eyes afterward. I wear hard contact lenses so a good pair of goggles for my swimming is important. I would buy these again in a second! Visibility was also great and really clear with them. They are probably the best pair of goggles I have swam with in 30 years of lap swimming."
3. The Best Splurge: Aqua Sphere Kayenne Swim Goggles
Love to swim often and want to invest in a pair of high-quality and long-lasting swim goggles? Then these Aqua Sphere Kayenne goggles might be the best option for you. Made in Italy, they are constructed with oversize curved lenses to give you the most visibility possible and have a medium eye fit. Plus, they offer anti-fog and UVA and UVB protection and a strong Plexisol frame with a silicone strap. With 11 styles to choose from and a choice between clear, mirror, smoke/tinted, or polarized lenses, these goggles make a great choice for swimming indoors and out.
What fans say: "I have been swimming with the Aqua Sphere goggles for three weeks now and I love them! The fit is extremely comfortable and doesn't feel like it is pressing into my eye like my Speedo ones. I read a few reviews mentioning cloudiness in the lens but mine are crystal clear even after 45 min of swimming. I don't get any water leakage, and while I still get some lines around the eyes, they aren't nearly as bad as my Speedo goggles. They also came with a nice case to protect them in my gym bag. The colors are fun (I got the black/pink and love them) but the real win is the comfort and visibility. I can't say enough good things about these."
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.