Love to swim often and want to invest in a pair of high-quality and long-lasting swim goggles? Then these Aqua Sphere Kayenne goggles might be the best option for you. Made in Italy, they are constructed with oversize curved lenses to give you the most visibility possible and have a medium eye fit. Plus, they offer anti-fog and UVA and UVB protection and a strong Plexisol frame with a silicone strap. With 11 styles to choose from and a choice between clear, mirror, smoke/tinted, or polarized lenses, these goggles make a great choice for swimming indoors and out.

What fans say: "I have been swimming with the Aqua Sphere goggles for three weeks now and I love them! The fit is extremely comfortable and doesn't feel like it is pressing into my eye like my Speedo ones. I read a few reviews mentioning cloudiness in the lens but mine are crystal clear even after 45 min of swimming. I don't get any water leakage, and while I still get some lines around the eyes, they aren't nearly as bad as my Speedo goggles. They also came with a nice case to protect them in my gym bag. The colors are fun (I got the black/pink and love them) but the real win is the comfort and visibility. I can't say enough good things about these."

