If your hair straightening priorities are minimal damage, added moisture, and a sleek finish, you will absolutely love (and benefit from) the addition of tourmaline to your flat iron. Why? The best tourmaline flat irons produce way more negative ions than just ceramic or titanium on their own, which means you get shinier, smoother results without any extra work.

When searching for the right tourmaline flat iron, consider your hair type and lifestyle. If you have coarse, thick, or long hair, try one with wider and/or longer plates. If you have fine, damage-prone hair, choose an iron will fully ceramic plates and accurate temperature control. Alternatively, if you're the type to save straightening for special occasions, you might be better off with a travel-sized iron. A mini flat iron will save storage space and make it easy to style your hair on the go.

Because tourmaline is added to plates made of ceramic or titanium to boost their ability to deliver a frizz-free finish, no matter which iron you choose, your hair will reap the benefits. Below are four of the best tourmaline irons out there, each of which benefits a certain hair type or lifestyle, and all of which will give you the healthy, super-straight results you're after.

1 A Cult-Favorite, Professional-Quality Flat Iron That Will Last Forever Amazon CHI Air Pro Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron $75 AmazonBuy Now If you're willing to spend a little extra money on a high-quality flat iron, CHI's Air Expert Classic Tourmaline Ceramic 1-inch Flat Iron is the best option out there. While it's on the pricier side, it's worth the investment; Besides the fact that it expertly straightens hair in just one pass, it'll last you years — maybe even a decade. The plates are solid ceramic (infused with tourmaline), which provides even heat distribution and reduces static, damage, and frizz, making it perfect for thin, fine, and damage-prone hair. For even further control (and damage protection), the temperature dial allows you to accurately set the heat anywhere between 180 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also use it to straighten, smooth, curl, wave, or bend, depending on your styling skills, and it comes with a two-year warranty.

2 A Budget-Friendly, Tourmaline-Infused Ceramic Flat Iron With Extra-Long Plates Amazon Infiniti Pro by Conair Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron, 2 Inch $35 AmazonBuy Now If you want to spend less than $50 on a tourmaline flat iron, you don't have to sacrifice quality or effectiveness. For example, with the super popular Infiniti Pro by Conair Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron — which has almost 1,000 glowing reviews and a near-perfect rating — you can easily and quickly straighten your hair with reduced frizz and flyaways. The iron's plates — which vary in width — are extra-long for quick styling on all lengths, and the ceramic heater allows it to heat up evenly in just 15 seconds. Also, in addition to the tourmaline, it has 30 different heat settings and an extra smooth surface, which are key to reducing damage and increasing the lasting power of the style you create. Choose from options with 1-inch, 1.5-inch, and 2-inch plates, according to your hair type and texture.