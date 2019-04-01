In any bathroom, a heated towel can turn your daily shower into a spa-quality experience. But, before you invest in one of the best towel warmers for your bathroom, you should know: There are a lot of types of warmers that will function differently in your space.

You'll have to decide between three major designs, a towel cabinet that can house smaller hand towels, a towel warming bucket that can hold larger bath sheets, or a heated towel rack that can accommodate both.

If you're looking to hop out of the shower or bath and dry off with a warm towel, a warming bucket might be the best option for you. The can usually hold between one and two larger bath towels, and can sit out of the way in the corner of your bathroom. Alternatively, you may want to invest in a heated towel rack, which takes up less space, but might require a little more effort in the way of installation.

But, if you're looking to heat up smaller facial or hand towels, you're probably better off bypassing both of those options, for a towel warming cabinet. These can hold anywhere from 12 to 50 smaller towels, and can heat up in just 15 minutes.

Regardless of what your bathroom needs are, there's a warmer that's right for you. Feast your eyes on the best towel warmers money can buy, below.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Brookstone Towel Warmer $400 Amazon See On Amazon For bath sheets and larger towels, this Brookstone towel warmer is the way to go. While it's a bit on the pricey side, reviewers are quick to say you get what you pay for. It's designed with a built-in timer that you can set to 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes to heat up your towels on your own schedule. And, because of its design, this towel warmer contains all the heat inside, warming your towels that much faster. It can hold two extra-large bath towels, or a few smaller ones. Ultimately, if you're going to invest in a towel warmer, this splurge is the way to go. What fans say: "This thing works awesome! Forget about those towel warming racks, because they are no competition for this towel warmer. I know, because I've actually used them too. My wife was skeptical at first, but she loves this thing after just a few uses! It will warm your towel in about 10 minutes to a comfy warm temperature. I find that it actually works faster if you have a couple of towels inside. Buy it! You won't know how you lived without it."

2. The Best Heated Towel Rack WARMER XXX Towel Warmer Drying Rack $90 Amazon See On Amazon With a space-saving, vertical design, this heated towel rack attaches to your wall and radiates heat through the bars to warm up your favorite bath sheet or facial towel. The rack is designed with 10 curved bars that keep your towels from brushing up against the wall and help them dry faster. There's a simple switch on one side that, when pushed, begins to heat up and stays warm until you turn it off. For safety, there's even a switch light that indicates when the heated towel rack is still on. Best yet, it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee if you try it out and don't think it's a fit. What fans say: "I love being able to hang multiple towels on this. So much better than everyone squishing their towels on just one or two racks. The install of the rack was easy. Trying to run an extension cord without it crossing a water path was interesting. Will definitely be having my friend come and just hard wire it. The towels themselves only get warm where they come in direct contact with the racks and the heat retains better on thicker towels."