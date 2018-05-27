Once you make the leap to the electric toothbrush, there's no going back. At a certain point, it becomes such an essential part of your dental hygiene routine that you'll want to take it with you whenever you travel. Luckily, the best travel electric toothbrushes are plentiful, and serve as the ultimate companion to bring with you on any upcoming trip.

What makes an electric toothbrush good for travel, or not good for travel? The truth is, a lot of standard electric toothbrushes can be heavy and bulky, which isn't ideal when you're trying to maximize your carry-on space. Plus there's the issue of lugging along extra batteries and chargers just in case. There's nothing worse than being mid-brush and having your toothbrush die on you while you're away from home.

There are tons of electric toothbrushes out there that are made specifically for travelers. There are ultra lightweight, slim toothbrushes, toothbrushes with compact chargers, toothbrushes with timers, and even battery-powered waterproof toothbrushes that can be used on even the most rugged adventures.

With so many options, it can be tricky to figure out exactly what you need in a travel toothbrush. So, sit back, and relax. I've got you covered with this round-up of the very best travel electric toothbrushes out there. Adventure and good hygiene await.

1 The Most Compact — And Overall Most Travel-Friendly — Toothbrush Amazon Violife Slim Sonic Electric Toothbrush $14 AmazonBuy Now At only 7 inches tall and weighing only 2.5 ounces (which is the same size and weight as a standard tube of mascara) Vivolife's battery-powered sonic toothbrush is the most travel-friendly in terms of size. And while it's not as powerful as other electric toothbrushes on this list, it does pulse at a rate of 22,000 brush strokes per minute, which is still well above the dentist-recommended 7,500 strokes per minute. But it's not just its size that makes this the best overall pick, unlike others on this list it also has a moisture-venting cap to help stave off bacteria while still keeping the bristles clean — making it an easy toothbrush to toss in your toiletry bag or even just your purse. This brush runs on a single AAA battery which is included, and comes with a replacement head. As for longer-term costs, a pack of four replacement heads costs $12.

2 The Best Battery-Operated Brush In Terms Of Features Amazon Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $15 SourceBuy Now This is another great battery-powered toothbrush that, while similar in price to the pick on this list, has it's own pros and cons. On one hand, it is more powerful (it offers a whopping 35,000 strokes per minute) and has a few more features including three modes — regular, soft, and massage — as wells as a two-minute timer and 30-second interval reminders. On the other hand, while it has a slim design, it's overall less travel-friendly since it doesn't have a cap or it's own traveling case. This model runs on two AAA batteries that come included and comes with one head replacement. As for longer-term costs, a pack of four replacement heads costs $10.