The 3 Best TSA-Approved Toiletry Bags

One of the most stressful parts about travel is undoubtedly packing. But, if you're a beauty and skin care lover, an easy way to streamline the process is to invest in a TSA-approved toiletry bag. Ahead, a roundup of the three very best — all of which can conveniently be bought on Amazon.

In general, airline liquid rules are the same in most countries. For carry-on luggage, liquids (including aerosols, gels, and some food products, like sauces) must be in bottles that are 3.4 ounces or smaller and stored in a clear 1-quart bag. You can typically pack as many 3.4-ounce products as you want as long as they all fit into one quart-sized bag. Any bottles that are larger than 3.4 ounces need to be packed away in your checked baggage.

Even if you are checking luggage, these TSA-friendly toiletry bags are still handy because they're spill-proof and transparent, which makes it easy to find exactly what you're looking for. This is especially convenient when you're on a long flight and don't want to have to rummage through your carry-on to find your hand cream or eye drops.

Ahead, you'll find three TSA-compliant toiletry bags that are sturdy, transparent, and all under $20.

1. The Best TSA-Approved Toiletry Bag Set Lermende TSA-Approved Toiletry Bag (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This Lermende toiletry bag set checks off every box when it comes to being TSA-approved and practical. It includes three quart-sized bags that are made with transparent PVC, so you can stock up for the whole family. Or, you can use one to hold your liquids, one to hold your makeup, and one for any extras. The bags are completely waterproof to help prevent spills from damaging the rest of your luggage, and they're easy to wipe down and reuse. The set even comes in 12 different color options, so that you can match the trim of your toiletry bag to your luggage or choose a bright shade that's easy to spot in your carry-on. Lermende's three-piece set also comes highly recommended by Amazon users, with a 4.7-star overall rating after over 500 five-star reviews. Reviewers say you can fit a ton of products thanks to the bags' wide, spacious design. "[These] are much heavier plastic that can stand up to repeated examinations on a long trip. Moreover, they hold more than a typical Ziplic bag, but you can still see all the contents," summed up one reviewer. Another customer wrote, "I can’t believe how much more I fit in one of these as opposed to a quart Ziploc. I will never use anything else again. I had so much room to spare! [...] They are great quality too. One of my bottles opened and leaked. I just rinsed the bag under warm water and it’s good as new!?"

2. The Best TSA-Approved Toiletry Bag & Bottle Set Magigo Toiletries Leak-Proof Travel Bottle Set $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The Magigo toiletries set makes traveling with skin-care products a breeze. In addition to your clear, waterproof PVC toiletry bag, this set also includes mini bottles to house your products, as well as labels so you don't get confused about what's what. Because each bottle is TSA-approved, none are over 3.4 ounces. Each set comes with five squeeze bottles in various sizes, one pump bottle, one serum bottle, one spray bottle, and two cream jars, as well as mini spatula, funnel, and dropper tools to transfer all of your products into the containers. The labels are pre-written to identify products like shampoo, day cream, night cream, and sunblock, and the containers come in two colors: blue or pink. "Exactly what I wanted to make traveling a little easier. It comes with items like a tiny spatula and funnel, which made filling up the bottles tons easier," commented one reviewer. Another wrote, "Bottles are good quality and did not leak. The sticker labels they come with are very helpful. Sizes were just right for a week of travel. Really appreciate the variety in bottle types and sizes also. The spray bottle delivers a very fine atomized mist. Worth every penny."