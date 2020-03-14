Water pillows are touted as a great choice for people with neck pain and with good reason, says Dr. Todd Sinett, a NYC-based chiropractor, and founder of Tru Whole Care who authored the book 3 Weeks To A Better Back. That's because the best water pillows for neck pain offer dynamic support, which is an advantage that other types of pillows do not have.

"The benefit of water pillows over all other pillows is that the water continuously gets displaced by the weight of your head to support your neck and shoulders. So, regardless of how you sleep and if you are moving around as you sleep, your head is laying lower than your neck because of the weight of the head and your neck is resting with the displaced water. This ensures the ideal support and posture," he tells Bustle.

When shopping for water pillows, the main differentiator is often the material used on top of the water base, as well as the cost. Water pillows with memory foam tops will mold around the neck, making them ideal for pain management. But, as with most memory foam pillows, they'll be a bit more expensive than ones with your standard fiber filling.

For more details on the best water pillows for neck pain, see the top three picks below.

1. The Best Overall: Mediflow Fiber Water Pillow Mediflow Fiber Water Pillow $50 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 4,000 Amazon reviews, the Mediflow fiber water pillow is one of the most popular water pillows you can buy. Its polyester fiber top layer and water base are ideal for all sleeping positions, and the volume of water can be adjusted to make the pillow firm, medium, or soft. Plus, it boasts a large size (28 by 20 inches) and a 100% cotton cover. With a three-year warranty and 30-day satisfaction guarantee, this pillow offers a ton of value for the cost. According to one reviewer: “I have had years of a shoulder, neck, and head muscle pain that I've sought treatment for. This pillow has made an amazing difference almost immediately. I actually sleep through the night now. I fall asleep within moments of laying down. No more ibuprofen, aspirin, acetaminophen, melatonin, hot packs, cold packs, or reading for hours before bed. For someone with chronic, long-time neck muscle pain, this pillow is well worth trying out. It has worked wonders for me.”

2. The Best Upgrade: Mediflow Memory Foam Water Pillow Mediflow Memory Foam Water Pillow $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Combining a water base with a top layer of supportive memory foam, this Mediflow memory foam water pillow gives those dealing with neck pain the benefits of both water and memory foam, which makes it a great upgrade from the previous pick. The water volume can be adjusted to your preferred level of firmness and, since memory foam typically runs warm, the pillow is designed with ventilated air pockets to keep the foam top breathable. It also comes with a 30-day guarantee and a three-year warranty to ensure that you're completely satisfied with it. According to one reviewer: “I've had neck shoulder and back issues for years. I've bought many pillows over the years but none of them helped. This is the first pillow that I've found that I I can tell the difference. It has given me much relief. I recommend this pillow to anyone who has similar issues. At least give it a try."