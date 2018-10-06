If you commute to work or school or spend time hiking, you know that investing in one of the best water-resistant backpacks is the key to ensuring your things don’t end up soggy and water-logged at the end of a rainy day. But, brands that advertise "waterproof" or "water-resistant" backpacks aren't always telling the truth about their products. So how can you tell which backpack actually lives up to the hype?

When shopping around, know that there are varying degrees of water-resistance. Because there is no waterproof rating system for backpacks the same way there is with technology, keep a special eye out for the materials the backpack is made of. Materials like nylon or tarpaulin are durable, and don't absorb water the way that polyester does (hence, they'll wick water away to protect your belongings).

Beyond water-resistant features, consider how you will use your bag to determine what other features you'll also need. For instance, if you'll be toting around a 17-inch laptop, you'll need to make sure your backpack is big enough. Plan to use the bag for work? You may want to opt for one with a more professional look.

But, whether you're looking for a solid commuting backpack, something you can bring to class when it rains, or one of the best hiking packs around, there's a bag here for you. To help you make a decision, I’ve put together a list of the best water-resistant backpacks in all shapes and styles.

1 Best Overall Vancropak Water Resistant Backpack With USB Port $23 Amazon See On Amazon What Can It Fit: The large internal pocket can fit a 15-inch laptop, and the smaller pockets can fit a water bottle, umbrella, as well as other valuables, with plenty of space leftover for books or papers. Why It's Great: This classic backpack has everything you'd need: a designated laptop pocket, a front zippered pocket and side pouch, and a USB port on the side that you can use to charge your phone. Best of all, the fabric is truly water-resistant (reviewers agree on this one), and is built with additional padding in the straps to provide extra comfort if you wear it for long periods. And with nearly 800 reviews praising this bag, it is tried, true, and worth your money. It even comes in six different colors, so you can pick one that works with your style. What Fans Say: "Great backpack! The water resistant exterior kept my papers dry during a rainy day, and the interior has a surprising amount of space. It fits a smaller laptop in the back pocket."

2 The Best For Hiking OutdoorMaster 50L Hiking Backpack With Waterproof Rain Cover $37 Amazon See On Amazon What Can It Fit: This bag has a 50-liter capacity, and can fit a 15-inch, with even more partitions and extra pockets that allow you to store everything you'll need. Why It's Great: On top of its water-resistant fabric, this durable backpack features a clever built-in pocket that pulls out to reveal a rain cover. If you're out and about and the rain starts coming down, simply pull out the tarp-like covering and bundle it around your stuff to add extra waterproofing. The backpack is also lightweight and comes in 10 different colors. The Tradeoff: While the bag itself is made of a nylon to protect against a light rain, you'll want to bust out the waterproof cover if you're dealing with serious rain showers. What Fans Say: "Amazing bag for outdoors, with so many different bags all over for multiple purposes, the fabric of the bag overall is a bit water resistant but it also has a cover to protect it."