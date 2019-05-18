A high-quality mattress is one of the most expensive purchases you'll make for your home. That's why owning a waterproof mattress protector is a great idea in order to extend the life of the mattress for as long as possible. The best waterproof mattress protectors prevent sweat, pet accidents, and other liquids from seeping into your mattress and causing stains. They also act as a barrier against dust mites and other allergens that can otherwise build-up in your mattress over time.

When shopping for a waterproof mattress protector, keep in mind that they work like a fitted sheet. So, if you have an extra-deep mattress, you'll want to pay attention to the sizing, as some mattress protectors will fit up to an 18-inch deep mattress, while others will go up to 22 inches.

With modern day waterproof mattress protectors, you don't have to worry about annoying crinkling or plasticky sounds. They are typically noiseless, free of vinyl, and won’t change the feel of your mattress. Waterproof mattress protectors tend to have a top layer of hypoallergenic cotton for comfort. However, people who run hot when they sleep may want to look for one made with bamboo fabric that has natural cooling properties.

Take a look below at the three best waterproof mattress protectors you can buy.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered LUCID 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector $20 Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes: Twin to California King This popular LUCID mattress protector is both comfortable and 100 percent waterproof, so it's no surprise that it's earned a 4.2-star rating on Amazon with over 4,000 reviews. For the price, you likely won't find a better quality waterproof mattress protector. It boasts a soft cotton terry fabric top layer and polyurethane backing, and it's completely noiseless, hypoallergenic, and free of vinyl. In addition, this waterproof protector can fit super-thick mattresses up to 22 inches deep and also comes with a 15-year warranty for peace of mind. What fans say: "I can honestly say this mattress protector has saved my brand new mattress! This morning, I woke up to find that a disgruntled cat decided to leave a wet surprise on the other side of the bed right on the sheets. It soaked right through my thin sheets and onto the mattress protector and went no further. I felt the bottom [side] of the protector after I stripped it off the bed and it was completely dry."

2. The Runner-Up SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector $27 Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes: Twin to California King While this waterproof mattress protector doesn't have quite as deep pockets as the one above (it can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches tall), it's still another solid choice. Not only is it 100 percent waterproof, noiseless, and hypoallergenic, it's also OEKO-TEX certified to be free of vinyl, PVC, phthalates, and other toxic chemicals. It also comes with the seal of approval of 35,000 Amazon reviewers who have given it a 4.4-star rating. Plus, with a 10-year warranty and a cotton terry fabric top, you'll sleep easier with this waterproof mattress protector for so many reasons. What fans say: "My wife went into labor so quickly that she ended up giving birth on our bed in the presence of EMTs. We then went to the hospital where I stayed overnight with my wife and new baby girl. The next day, once things had calmed down, I went home to clean up. For those who have witnessed or gone through child birth, you know what a mess I arrived to. For those who haven't, suffice to say there are many different types of fluids and a lot of them. Let's just say I was fully expecting to be purchasing a new mattress. To my amazement, once I'd bagged our sheets and this mattress pad, our mattress was perfectly fine. I challenge anyone to put it through a more rigorous test."