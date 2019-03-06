To keep the jams flowing in the shower, the best waterproof wireless speakers for the shower are essential. There’s obviously no shortage of Bluetooth speakers around. However, as you shop for a shower-ready one there are a few important factors to consider before you buy.

The first spec to keep in mind, of course, is a speaker's water-resistance level (aka the IP rating). A solid water-resistant baseline, capable of handling splashes, is an IPX6 rating or higher. However, truly waterproof models will have at least an IPX7 rating (meaning they can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes) — and that's what I'm talking about here. Aside from waterproofing, you'll also want Bluetooth compatibility for wireless use with your favorite devices and a sleek design that meets your needs and won't get in the way. Shower speakers can lay flat, hang, or stick onto your shower walls. The choice is yours, but as long as the one you pick has the crucial specs — a waterproof exterior and Bluetooth compatibility — you're good to go.

Keeping all this info in mind, read on to shop a list of the best waterproof wireless speakers for the shower you can find on Amazon. Your new favorite bathroom accessory is within reach.

1 Best Waterproof Wireless Speaker For A Shower, All Things Considered Polk Audio BOOM Bluetooth Speaker $55 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great for the shower: With an IPX7 rating, Polk Audio's BOOM Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, shock proof, and ready for shower use. Its "flexible tail" design makes it easy to hang it around your shower rod or shower head — or rest on the edge of your shower/tub — for the most direct sound. What's more, it comes with a sticky suction cup attachment for even more mounting options if you unscrew the bendable end. Beyond its different attachments, this speaker also comes with an auxiliary cord and a micro USB for wired use. What reviewers think: "The suction cup does help with bass, but the weight of the speaker may be a little much for it. On a side note, the speaker survived a couple drops and is still flawless. I use the tail around the pipe for the shower head. Perfect spot in that it doesn't really get wet, and because it sits higher, fills the shower pretty well."

2 Best Wireless Shower Speaker For A Flat Surface JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker $88 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great for the shower: The JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker features a JBL's Bass Radiator, which makes for great sound quality — despite the running water. Like the option above, it has an IPX7 rating. It can connect to three different devices via Bluetooth, plus, thanks to its USB ports, it can even charge them (ideally away from water) with 6,000 milliampere hours. In terms of battery life, this one will last up to 20 hours with each charge. The only downside to this speaker is that it has to be positioned on a flat surface. Get it in six different colors including the pictured blue shade. What reviewers think: "This speaker is SO much fun. I've used it in the shower multiple times, I've even accidentally dropped it - and it works so good!! The sound is very clear, and the durability is great."