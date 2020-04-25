These hard wax beads are infused with lavender to calm skin and prevent irritation during waxing. These beads are portable and easier to store than traditional hard wax tins, too. To use: melt them in a wax warmer (not included), apply to your skin, wait a few seconds for the wax to dry, and swiftly remove the wax. The wax works for fine to coarse hair and can be used on all parts of the body, from brows to legs, but is most effective on short, coarse hair.

This is a refill bag and doesn’t require you to buy waxing strips, however, you will need wax applicator sticks and a warm wax device to melt the beads. Reviewers say this "creamy" wax takes a little longer to dry than other options, but that just one application can remove all of the hair in an area.

Helpful Review: “I love that I save money not using wax strips now. This is a huge refill bag for the warmer I purchased. The wax beads are a great value for the money and work well. I tend to wax more often than shaving because my skin has issues when I shave. My sensitive skin seems to do well with these wax beads. The wax is pliable and efficient and the smell is nice.”