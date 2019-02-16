If you experience anxiety or find it hard to sleep, you may want to consider buying a weighted blanket. According to Jared Heathman, MD, a Houston-based psychiatrist at Your Family Psychiatrist, the benefits of the best weighted blankets include "decreasing insomnia, reducing anxiety, and assisting with sleep problems associated with other disorders."

In my conversation with Dr. Heathman, he explains the science behind how weighted blankets work: "The pressure given from the weighted blanket could theoretically boost serotonin levels and, in turn, bring down symptoms of anxiety from the deep touch pressure simulation. The same pressure from the weighted blanket also assists with sensory processing disorder, reduces the symptoms of restless leg syndrome, and helps with fibromyalgia pain. Many users have reported that the weighted blanket simulates a hug which is comforting all on its own and boosts mood and sleep quality."

While weighted blankets range from 5 to 25 pounds, experts recommend that adults select a blanket that’s around 10 percent of your body weight plus 1 or 2 pounds. And, as with any blanket, you'll want to match the overall size of the blanket to cover your body. Do you want a blanket just for yourself, or one that's covers both you and a partner? Keep in mind, however, that the larger and heavier a weighted blanket is, the higher the price point likely is.

With that said, take a look below at three of the best weighted blankets you can buy.

1 The Overall Best Quility Weighted Blanket & Removable Cover, 60 by 80 inches, 15 pounds $130 Amazon See On Amazon This Quilty weighted blanket has over 4,000 rave Amazon reviews for a reason: It's made of a high-quality cotton, and, inside, glass beads are sewn into pockets to keep the weight of the blanket evenly distributed. The beads are also covered with two layers of microfiber material to keep them from escaping. Since the blanket itself can only be hand-washed, the product also includes a machine-washable removable duvet cover that's both snuggly, soft, and easy to keep clean. Plus, there are a a wide range of different weights, sizes, and duvet colors/patterns for the blanket to fit your needs. What fans say: "This blanket is very well made, and I’m sleeping better than ever before. The extra attention to detail is apparent. The corners and side of the blanket have sewn-in tabs that allow you to tie and then zip the blanket securely inside the cozy, soft cover. It’s attractive and looks like a regular blanket on the bed. I have to say that this blanket is one of the best investments I’ve made, hands down! It’s worth every penny." Available sizes: 36 by 48 inches (5 lbs); 41 by 60 inches (7 lbs); 41 by 60 inches (10 lbs); 48 by 72 inches (12, 15 lbs); 60 by 80 inches (12, 15, 20, 25 lbs)

2 The Best Cooling YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket, 60 by 80 inches, 20 pounds $170 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a hot sleeper, shopping for a weighted blanket that doesn't leave you sweating and uncomfortable at night is a feat. Fortunately, this YnM cooling weighted blanket offers the same benefits of any weighted blanket with one major difference: It is made of breathable 300-thread count bamboo viscose material that's known for its cooling properties, instead of a typical cotton or polyester fabric. The quilted design of this blanket also features a thin layer of polyfill and cotton to keep the product's sewn-in glass beads from leaking. It even comes in three different weights/sizes and two different colors. Bonus: It's machine-washable. What fans say: "I’m a very hot sleeper, and I was concerned that I would overheat quickly with such a thick, heavy blanket. But the cooling blanket is remarkable — I’m never too hot or too cold. It always feels cool to the touch, and while it’s heavy, it doesn’t make me warm. I didn’t believe it would work this well, but it does." Available sizes: 48 by 72 inches (15 lbs); 60 by 80 inches (25 lbs); 80 by 87 inches (25 lbs)