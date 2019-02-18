If you work in an office, there's a good chance you like to have a rotation of dark pants to wear with all your go-to tops and blazers. But when you're petite — aka 5 feet 4 inches and shorter — it's often harder to find new pairs that fit. I get it. The good news is, Amazon has some surprisingly awesome options in terms of the best work pants for petites — and I've already searched the site for the ones worth adding to your cart.

Before you scroll down to shop, keep a few things in mind. First, not all these pants are strictly labeled "short" or "petite." However, because their inseam lengths are on the shorter side (i.e., 32 inches and below), they'll likely fit petite legs without issue. If you mostly wear flat shoes to work, though, you might wind up wanting to hem regular sizes slightly. It's all about your personal style preferences.

Speaking of preferences, while all the upcoming styles are available in their pictured all-black shades, most of them come in alternative colors, so don't be afraid to poke around on their product pages. Go ahead, and keep scrolling to shop them right now!

1 Overall Best Work Pants For Petites, Considering Reviews & Sizing Rekucci Women's Barely Bootcut Stretch Pants $40 Amazon See On Amazon Available in straight and plus sizes — with short inseams, to boot — Rekucci's Barely Bootcut pants are an Amazon best-seller with a 4.5-star rating and nearly 1,700 reviews. And it's easy to see why one reviewer, who claims to be petite, called them the "best work pants ever." Featuring a slightly-flared hem and a sleek stretchy fit (thank you, 4 percent spandex), they're bound to pair well with the rest of your work wardrobe. The "short" sizes have a 29-inch inseam that likely won't require a trip to the tailor, plus this pair has a built-in belt loop. The only downside to these machine-washable pants is that all the pockets, front and back, are sewn shut. However, you can release the stitch to open 'em up. Available sizes: 14W - 24W (Short)

Available straight sizes, with faux pockets: 2 - 16 (Short)

2 Best Business Casual Skinny Jeans NYDJ Women's Alina Skinny Jeans $83 Amazon See On Amazon These four-star NYDJ skinny jeans are ideal for more casual dress codes that'll let dark denim slide. Like the pants above, these skinnies — OK they're really more like jeggings — are machine washable with a barely-there leg opening and multiple pockets. Made with 81 percent cotton and a touch of spandex for stretch, they feature a 31-inch inseam that'll still work for petites. Note: Some petite reviewers found them to be a little too long, requiring alterations. Depending on your go-to office footwear, you might need to do the same. (With heels, though, they might not need the extra step.) Available sizes: 0 - 18