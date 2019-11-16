The 3 Best Work Shoes For Plantar Fasciitis

When you have plantar fasciitis, working on your feet for a few hours or more each day can be uncomfortable. Fortunately, by wearing one of the best work shoes for plantar fasciitis, you can minimize pain as much as possible during your work hours. According to Michigan-based podiatrist Dr. Anthony Weinert, there are several key features to look for in a pair of potential work shoes for plantar fasciitis:

Dr. Weinert tells Bustle, look for “one that has a good arch support to help support the medial column of the foot and prevent the stretching of the plantar fascia upon ambulation. I would also get a shoe with either gel or memory foam to help provide good shock absorption to the heel and foot."

If you prefer or are required to wear heels to work, then it's important to choose a pair with a low height and a wedge shape or a thicker heel, says Dr. Weinert, since this will provide the foot with more stability and put less strain on the plantar fascia. "In addition, I would wear a heel shoe that has a nice contoured arch and foot bed for extra stability," he adds.

For more details on the best work shoes for plantar fasciitis, see the top picks below.

1. The Best Overall: CLARKS Women's Cheyn Madi Slip-On Loafer CLARKS Women's Cheyn Madi Slip-On Loafer $48 | Amazon See On Amazon For the price, you probably won't find better, more comfortable work shoes for plantar fasciitis than these Clarks Cheyn Madi slip-on loafers. They boast ultra-supportive cushioning with an OrthoLite footbed, a wide and round toe box, and a micro 1.2-inch platform heel. Plus, they're available in 10 different leather options, including black, brown, tan, burgundy, and navy colors. What fans say: “I always buy Clarks shoes. These fit perfectly and were comfortable for all day wear (standing for 8 straight) right out of the box. I have plantar fasciitis in my right foot so I need shoes with proper cushion and support. Clarks delivers again.” Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5-12 (narrow, regular, and wide width)

2. The Runner Up: Skechers For Work Women's Relaxed-Fit Slip-Resistant Work Shoe Skechers for Work Women's Relaxed Fit Slip-Resistant Work Shoe $75 | Amazon See On Amazon These Skechers relaxed-fit work shoes are another good find for those with plantar fasciitis, especially if your workplace requires a slip-resistant shoe. These black leather shoes are designed with a textured OSHA-compliant sole that is slip-resistant and has plenty of tread. Plus, these also have a roomy toe box and comfortable memory foam cushioning, to absorb shock and give your feet plenty of room. What fans say: “I have a wide foot and these fit my foot great with a little room for swelling from being on my feet all day. I have plantar fasciitis and my foot does not hurt at all even though I'm on my feet 8+ hours a day.” Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5-11

3. The Best Heels: Orthofeet Vera Comfort 2-Inch Low Heels Orthofeet Vera Comfort 2-Inch Low Heels $130 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to forgo wearing heels to work when you have plantar fasciitis. These Orthofeet Vera lightweight 2-inch heels give you extra height without sacrificing comfort. Each pair has a roomy toe box and contains orthotic insoles with foam cushioning, as well as a heel cushion to help soothe plantar fasciitis discomfort as you go about your day. What fans say: “Phenomenal shoes! Great fit, stylish, good for your feet, especially when you’re on your feet for 15 to 17 hours straight.” Available in sizes: Women's sizes 6-11 (regular and wide widths)