Not only are electric kettles simple to use, but they take up less countertop space than a microwave and they can also heat up water faster than some stovetops. However, not every electric kettle is a speed demon. According to Consumer Reports, it takes roughly 4.5 minutes to heat up water in a typical electric kettle. However, some of the fastest electric kettles on the market can beat this average time by several minutes, letting you a enjoy a cup of tea or a bowl of oatmeal or noodles almost instantly.

When shopping for an electric kettle, it's important to keep in mind your budget. Because, even though they all basically purport to do the same thing, the prices of kettles can vary dramatically. For the price, you won't likely find a better value than the AmazonBasics stainless steel electric kettle, which heats up water faster than some more expensive brands.

But, if you're in a position to invest in a higher-end product, then there are models with extra bells and whistles that will really complete your kitchen. (The Capresso 259 H2O Plus below boasts a heat-resistant body, lightning fast heat time, and comes with a one-year warranty.)

For a detailed look at the features of the fastest electric kettles, keep scrolling.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Capresso 259 H2O Plus Glass Water Kettle $56 Amazon When tested by Consumer Reports, this kettle was the fastest, able to heat 1.5 liters of water in 4.5 minutes. It also has a heat-resistant glass body, an easy-to-grip handle, and an automatic shut-off function. See On Amazon The Capresso 259 H2O Plus electric kettle is well-rated for both style and speed. Not only is it one of the fastest electric kettles reviewed by Consumer Reports, but it also has a sleek, modern design, mid-range price point, and a larger than average volume capacity — it can hold up to 1.5 liters. In fact, when tested, this electric kettle can boil 6 cups of water in just 4.5 minutes. It also boasts a heat-resistant glass body with an easy-to-grip handle, attractive chrome accents, and a base that can swivel in any direction for easier handling. Plus, a one-year limited warranty offers protection against any defects, and an automatic shut-off function makes this kettle one of the safest gadgets you can have in the kitchen.

2 The Best Value For Just $20 AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle $20 Amazon For just $20, this affordable kettle is a bestseller that comes with a one-year warranty. But, it's a bit slower to heat than the kettle above, and can only hold 1 liter of water. See On Amazon With a speedy boiling time, attractive design, and affordable price tag, it's no surprise that this AmazonBasics electric kettle is the number one bestseller. It's made of a combination of stainless steel and BPA-free material and has some of the same features as more expensive models, like an automatic shut-off button and a one-year limited warranty. However, its only downside is that it's a tad smaller than other electric kettles out there and only holds a single liter of liquid. While reviewers clock the average time it takes to boil 1 liter of water to be around 3.25 minutes (compared to the 4.5 minutes it took the Capresso to boil 1.5 liters), it hasn't been professionally tested for performance. But, at a fraction of the cost of the other two options on this list, this electric kettle is definitely worth your money.