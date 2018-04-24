If you're looking to devise an at-home workout that can be altered and customized according to your fluctuating needs, it's smart to invest in a pair of the best adjustable dumbbells. Their multi-faceted designs help make workouts feel more versatile, engaging, and challenging, depending on what you (and your body) are in the mood for. Since everyone's fitness preferences vary, here are some things to think about when choosing the best dumbbells for you.

First, think about your desired level of resistance. If you’re a beginner, consider a dumbbell set with a smaller weight range and simplified design. If you have a bit more experience, there are plenty of options with a higher weight range per dumbbell out there.

You also need to think about the speed and intensity of your workouts. If your main focus is just completing the exercise itself, you don’t need to worry about the convenience of adjusting the weight as much. On the other hand, if you’re looking to perform a fast, high-intensity workout, consider getting a dumbbell set that allows you to quickly alter the resistance by merely turning a dial or knob.

Finally, think about budget. Dumbbells can be a little pricey, especially when you’re looking for specific features. But there are certainly some affordable sets out there if all you want is a simple tool to help switch up your workout routine.

Whatever your preferences, fitness goals, and budget, you'll find what you're looking for below.

1 A Superior Dumbbell Set That Lets You Change The Resistance By Turning A Dial Amazon Bowflex, SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells $279 AmazonBuy Now If you have some flexibility in your budget to invest in a high-quality adjustable dumbbell set with multiple features, this is a great option. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 pounds all the way up to 52.5 pounds, and because you can adjust in 2.5-pound increments (up to the first 25 pounds), it’s easy to customize your desired resistance to meet your fitness goals. Simply turn the dial on each dumbbell and you can rapidly switch from one resistance to the next. Thanks to the combination of 15 sets of weights into one, the wider weight range gives you the chance to do heavy exercises like shrugs and lunges, as well as lighter exercises like curls and raises. This is a convenient and expertly designed dumbbell set that's well-worth the investment to help you reach your exercise goals.

2 Another Easily Adjustable Dumbbell Set That Saves Space And Caters More To Beginners Amazon Power Block, Adjustable SpeedBlock Dumbbell $150 AmazonBuy Now Because it’s a bit smaller in weight and has a patented design that’s engineered for maximum balance and control, this is an excellent choice if you’re looking for an adjustable dumbbell set for beginners. This pair of weights offers a range from 3 to 24 pounds per hand, with a resistance that’s adjustable in 3-pound increments. Mimicking a weight stack at the gym, the selector pin lets you change weights without requiring multiple dumbbells, therefore saving you plenty of space with its compact construction. And with the unique color-coding design, you can find your desired weight quickly and easily. The rubberized handles provide a secure grip and excellent wrist protection, which is one more attraction in this long list of convenient features.

3 A Dumbbell Set That Offers High-Quality Performance At An Affordable Price Amazon CAP Barbell, Dumbbell Set $50 AmazonBuy Now These budget-friendly adjustable dumbbells are a great option if you’re looking to get a high-quality workout without paying a high price. Designed for beginners and advanced performers alike, this 40-pound weight set is easily adaptable; just add or remove the cast iron plates to/from the barbells and then secure them with the threaded collars. And not only are the plates easily interchangeable, they’re also durable and come with a semi-gloss finish that prevents rust and maintains a long-lasting new look. The weights feature ergonomic grips and comfortable handles for peak performance, and with a heavy-duty carrying case included, this weight set can be neatly organized and is easily transportable from one place to another. It’s a great way to get that customized workout you’re looking for, without having to clean out your bank account.